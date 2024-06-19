Graham's Dales, Richlands' Altizer Class 2 second teamers

Jun. 18—Graham' junior Ella Dales and Richlands senior Jaylyn Altizer both earned VHSL All-Class 2 second team status in recent coaches balloting. Glenvar senior forward Giuliana Stanley is the Class 2 Player of the Year, and Glenvar head coach Kyleigh Drew is the Class 2 Coach of the Year. Stanley, led the Highlanders with a career-high 47 goals and 10 assists and finished her career with 131 goals and 37 assists. Stanley found the back of the net 38 goals as a senior. She saved her best for the state semifinals and finals. Her hat trick and her penalty conversion helped the Highlanders claim the state title over defending state champion Clarke County with a 0-0 (4-3PK) win.

In her three seasons leading Glenvar's girls' soccer program, Kyleigh Drew has established the Highlanders as the top program in Class 2, winning two of the last three state championships in 2022 and 2024. She led Glenvar to a 21-0-unbeaten season in 2024 and owns an overall 56-9-1 career record. The Highlanders and Eagles went to penalty kicks in the state finals after playing to a 0-0 draw for 100 minutes. The game ended on the fifth penalty kick in PKs by freshman Madelaine Frackelton.