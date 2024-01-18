Graham promotes McChristian to athletic director and head football coach

Clay McChristian has had opportunities to be a head coach elsewhere. That’s natural when you’re the defensive coordinator of a perennially successful program such as the Graham Steers for 15 years.

But McChristian never felt like he could find a better situation than what he had in Graham.

And now he doesn’t have to go elsewhere.

McChristian was approved by the Graham ISD Board of Trustees as the Steers’ new head football coach and athletic director Wednesday night.

“Easy answer. The kids,” McChristian said of why he has stayed at Graham so long. “I have loved being here for 15 years. It’s a special place. I’ve had the opportunities to go lots of places, but every time I looked around, I went back and looked at our kids, and I think Graham is a place where coaching matters.

“The kids here in Graham make this a special place to be. You look at it, and we have a lot of coaches who have been here for a long time. This place just draws you in and makes you never want to leave.”

Graham has never missed the postseason in the 15 years McChristian has been the defensive coordinator. He joined the program in 2009 as co-defensive coordinator alongside Kenny Davidson under head coach Brad McCoy. The Steers played for a state championship that season, losing to Carthage, 13-12.

McChristian, 49, now succeeds Davidson as coach. Davidson had a 127-49 record at Graham, retiring last month as one of the Wichita Falls area’s most successful coaches ever.

And he had an indelible impact on McChristian.

“I spent 14 years under Kenny, and I think he’ll go down as one of the best men I’ve ever been around,” McChristian said. “He had a lot of heart, and he gave it to Graham. That’s why he’s been here this entire time. He loved Graham. He couldn’t care enough.

“He also gave me a lot of responsibilities to prepare me for this day. He wasn’t a control guy. He gave me a job and trusted me to do it. He trusted my evaluation, and allowed me to be a part of the big decisions. It’s why I wanted to stay all this time. I wasn’t on the back burner. I was right in there on almost every big decision.”

McChristian taking over the program ensures the Steers will maintain much of the same coaching staff it has for years.

“That’s huge. People don’t give enough credit to what it means to have the same coaches around,” McChristian said. “It’s the same culture, and in this day of immediate gratification, it says a lot about our administration that they stick with the same staff for as long as they have. We have incredible support here, for the admin, the parents, fans and boosters. It's a big reason why we've been so successful here.”

McChristian is the second local head football coach in the Wichita Falls area to be promoted from defensive coordinator this offseason, joining Burkburnett’s Patrick Williams.

In all, four coaches have been hired to lead local football teams in the past six weeks, including current Rider coach Marc Bindel (Memorial) and Hirschi coach Lawrence Johnson (Legacy) to start the programs at WFISD’s two new high schools set to open in Aug. 2024.

The only local football program with a head coach opening is Henrietta, where Michael Johnson resigned Monday.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Graham Steers promote Clay McChristian to head football coach