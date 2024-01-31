Graham Glasgow: Lions told me they want me back next season

Graham Glasgow returned to the Lions in 2023 and he proved to be a valuable piece of their offensive line.

Glasgow saw time at both guard spots and center while appearing in all 20 games that the Lions played over the regular season and playoffs. He started the final 18 of those games and said this week that the Lions told him that they would "like me to come back" next season.

"Unfortunately, this is the business part of playing professional football, so we’ll see," Glasgow said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Glasgow spent his first four NFL seasons with the Lions before moving on for three years in Denver. Left guard Jonah Jackson is also set for free agency, so the Lions have a couple of issues to deal with on the interior of their offensive line in the near future.