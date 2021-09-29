The Broncos kicked off the practice week without their starting guards.

Head coach Vic Fangio said before Wednesday’s practice that neither right guard Graham Glasgow nor left guard Dalton Risner would be on the field. Glasgow hurt his knee in last Sunday’s win over the Jets and Risner hurt his foot.

Netane Muti took over for Glasgow and also started in his place in Week Two after an irregular heartbeat sent Glasgow to the hospital. Rookie Quinn Meinerz replaced Risner.

While the two guards were out on Wednesday, the Broncos got running back Mike Boone back on the practice field. Boone was placed on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players due to a mid-August quad injury. Now that he’s designated for assignment, Boone will have a three-week window to practice and be added to the active roster.

Graham Glasgow, Dalton Risner not practicing for Broncos Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk