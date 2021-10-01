The Broncos lost both of their starting guards to injuries in last Sunday’s win over the Jets and they’ll be without at least one of them against the Ravens this Sunday.

Right guard Graham Glasgow has been ruled out for this week with a knee injury that kept him out of practice. It’s the second game that Glasgow will miss this season as he sat out Week Two after an irregular heartbeat sent him to the hospital in Week One.

Netane Muti started in Glasgow’s place in that win over the Jaguars and will likely get the nod against Baltimore.

Left guard Dalton Risner is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Rookie Quinn Meinerz closed out the win over the Jets after his injury.

Graham Glasgow out for Broncos, Dalton Risner listed as questionable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk