Graham girls soccer posts comeback victory at Virginia High

Jun. 1—BRISTOL, Va. — Trailing 1-0 at the half, the Graham girls soccer team posted a 3-2 comeback victory over Virginia High at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, on Monday night.

Reagyn Ramsay scored the G-Girls' first goal of the second half at 39:03 remaining. The unassisted goal was shot 10 yards out after Ramsay capitalized on a couple of failed VHS clear attempts.

The go-ahead goal from Emmy Spaulding, also unassisted, came roughly nine minutes later. She scored off of a rebound from one of her free kicks. It was her first goal of the season.

The third consecutive Graham goal came off a penalty kick into the upper 90 by Macy McBride, gratis a handball call against the Lady Bearcats. There was 24:34 remaining on the clock.

That was enough time for Virginia High's Aly Wright to score an unassisted goal at 8:16 remaining on the clock. But the G-Girls did not allow them to find time for an equalizer.

Adie Ratcliffe scored Virginia High's first goal midway through the first half.

Graham goalkeeper Peyton Terry had six quality saves on the day.

The G-Girls (5-2) play at home against Tazewell at East River Soccer Complex tonight. The boys' match with the Bulldogs will follow.

Elsewhere in the Southwest District, the Richlands boys and girls soccer teams will face Lebanon at Ernie Hicks Stadium in Richlands tonight.

On Thursday, Tazewell boys and girls soccer play Virginia High at home.

Graham boys and girls soccer will travel to Richlands Friday for a double-header with the Blue Tornado at Ernie Hicks Stadium.