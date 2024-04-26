Graham girls and boys soccer defeat Richlands counterparts

Apr. 26—EAST RIVER — Ella Dales scored five goals and distributed two assists to lead the Graham girls soccer team in an 8-1 Southwest District win over visiting Richlands at East River Soccer Complex on Thursday night.

Sophie Scarberry scored two goals for the G-Girls while Emmy Spaulding scored one goal with an assist.

Cadence Owen had two assists for Graham, while Ireland Hart and Reagan Tolley also had an assist apiece.

Boys Game

Graham 13

Richlands 1

RICHLANDS, Va. — Rhys Aiello and Lucas Nash had three goals apiece and the G-Men defeated the Blue Tornado deoseat Ernie Hicks Stadium.

Aiello had an assists and Nash had two assists.

Tristan Wyatt and Blake Adkins had two goals apiece. Cambel Fix, Marcus Protti and Carson Roten had a goal apiece. Harry Knowles had two assists and a non-goalie save while Roten also had a non-goalie save.

Goalkeeper Channing Disibbio had three saves and Tristian Brown had one save.

Late Softball

Woodrow 5

Bluefield 3

BLUEFIELD — In spite of timely home runs from Bluefield's Grace Richardson and Maddie Lawson, Lady Flying Eagles relief pitcher Aubrey Smallwood bought Beckley the opportunity to get ahead and stay there for a tense 5-3 win at Bluefield on Wednesday.

Smallwood came on for starter Taylor Scott in the fifth to keep a Lady Beavers rally from raging out of control, confining it to two runs. Smallwood was one of two Woodrow baserunners who scored on Brooke Bird's sixth inning double for the 4-3 go ahead. Kacie Fraley, who went 2-for-3 with a two-run blast in the second frame, plated Bird for the extra cushion.

Smallwood did her part to maintain the status quo and collect the victory in relief, but Lady Beavers pitcher Izzy Smith kept her own foot in the door in the seventh.

Smith struck out eight and walked one for the Lady Beavers, but allowed five earned runs off six hits.

Bird finished 2-for-4 for the Flying Eagles.

Princeton 14, Oak Hill 6

PRINCETON — The Princeton lineup went off like Fourth of July fireworks against Oak Hill on Wednesday, hammering out 16 hits en route to a 14-6 win over the Lady Red Devils.

Hayden Jones led the Lady Tigers at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Zoey Agnew went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBIs and and two runs scored. Cara Thornton had a grand slam home run.

Riley Rigs went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Emma Johnson went 2-for-4 and Abbi Farley went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Abigail Jenkins went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Johnson and Jones combined in the circle to strike out 10 Oak Hill batters, but neither Lady Tigers pitcher proved untouchable. Amy Hollandsworth had an RBI double for the Lady Red Devils while Halee Jones had a three RBI homer.