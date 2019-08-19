Graham Gano a week away from kicking again

Panthers kicker Graham Gano has been sidelined during camp with leg soreness, and will miss at least another week.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said his veteran kicker wouldn’t kick this week, with an eye toward gearing up for the start of the regular season next week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In his absence, the Panthers have found another kicker who may be of interest to others.

Joey Slye, who was signed to be their camp leg earlier this month, has had a solid preseason. He hit field goals from 40 and 54 yards Thursday night against the Bills, and from 42, 55, and 29 yards the week before against the Bills.

Slye had been in camp with the Buccaneers and Giants in the past, but hitting a few long field goals will likely attract the attention of the Bears and others.