Giants kicker Graham Gano had a good game against his former team last Sunday.

Gano made four field goals against the Panthers, including a 56-yarder with 3:34 left to play in the game. That kick broke a 16-16 tie and the Giants would hold on for a 19-16 win that lifted them to 2-0 on the season.

The other field goals that Gano hit in the contest were 36- and 33-yarders during the first quarter and a 51-yard kick earlier in the fourth quarter. He also hit an extra point after the lone Giants touchdown of the afternoon.

Gano is now 64-of-69 on field goals in 35 career games for the Giants. He made 85.5 percent of his field goals over seven seasons in Carolina.

Graham Gano snags NFC special teams player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk