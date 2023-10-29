Graham Gano’s missed field goal gives Jets life in 13-10 overtime victory vs. Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — In their first regular season matchup since 2019, the Giants and Jets offenses resembled the dreary weather.

Jets (4-3) defeated the Giants (2-6) 13-10 in overtime on a wet, 55-degree afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Saquan Barkley was the star of the Giants offense. He rushed for 128 yards on 36 carries. Late in the game up three points, the Giants just kept feeding Barkley as he punished their Jets defense. But that wasn’t enough for the win in a low-scoring game.

Sunday’s game was a comedy of errors and neither team’s offense could get much of anything going. Both the Jets and Giants were a combined 0-18 on third down in the first half. The Jets also had two fumbles in the first half.

The Giants used their ground attack to move the ball when the passing game was unsuccessful. Big Blue rushed for 203 yards while averaging 3.9 yards per carry.

However, with 2:47 left in regulation, the Jets had one final opportunity to try to either force overtime with a field goal or win the game with a touchdown. However, an Allen Lazard drop on third down with 1:33 left and a Giants sack on fourth down were thought to end the Jets’ chances.

But Graham Gano missed a 35-yard field goal with 24 seconds left. That gave the Jets new life as Zach Wilson completed 29-yard passes to Garrett Wilson and Lazard, which got them in field goal range. Then Greg Zuerlein converted a 35-yard field goal as time expired.

Big Blue got the ball first to begin overtime, but its offense went three and out. Gang Green then got the ball as Garrett Wilson

Tyrod Taylor, in his third consecutive start for Daniel Jones (neck). He suffered a rib injury during the second quarter and did not return. Taylor was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Tommy DeVito replaced Taylor at quarterback as he was 2-for-7 on passing attempts and the Giants had seven passing yards for the entire game.

Giants tight end Darren Waller, who has been their top receiving option, also left the game (hamstring) in the first half and did not return.

The Giants offense was three yards and a cloud of dust after Taylor left the game. But that didn’t stop DeVito from finding the end zone halfway through the third quarter. His six-yard run gave the Giants a 10-7 lead.

Zach Wilson had a rough outing in his sixth start of the season after Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles injury in Week 1. He completed 17 of 36 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown.

The Jets entered the game last in the NFL on third-down conversions. Gang Green did nothing to help that against the Giants. The Jets finished 2-for-15 in third-down opportunities and didn’t convert their first one until 2:19 left in the fourth quarter.

Breece Hall has been one of the best players on the Jets’ offense this year. And he showed why early in the first quarter as his 50-yard reception gave Gang Green an early 7-3 lead. Hall finished with 93 all-purpose yards, including six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Injuries were the theme for the Jets as defensive tackle Al Woods (calf), center Connor McGovern (knee) and right guard Wes Schweitzer all suffered injuries. McGovern’s injury forced Schweitzer to move to center as Xavier Newman took over at right guard. Then Schweitzer’s injury caused more musical chairs on the offensive line as Billy Turner came in to play right guard and Newman became the starting center.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Newman had 16 career snaps and had never played center in the NFL.

Last weekend, the Giants sacked Commanders quarterback Sam Howell six times in their 14-7 victory. Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is known for his exotic blitz packages. They didn’t waste any time getting pressure on Wilson in Sunday’s affair. Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux finished with three sacks and nine tackles.

Big Blue harrassed the third-year quarterback all day and that prevented Gang Green from moving the ball on the ground or through the air.

On the Jets’ first drive of the game, Wilson was stripped-sacked by Thibodeaux and Jihad Ward recovered the Jets’ 26. That play got the Giants’ first points of the game as Graham Gano converted a 31-yard field goal.

The Jets try to maintain their momentum next week as they will host the Chargers on Monday Night Football on Nov. 6. The Giants will look to recover as they travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders next Sunday.