Graham falls to Nandua 6-1 in VHSL Class 2 state soccer final

Jun. 24—ONLEY, Va. — The Graham boys soccer team fought through two overtime matches in the post-season en route to the program's first-ever appearance in the VHSL Class 2 state championship game.

In Friday's battle of the unbeatens on the Eastern Shore, Region 2A champion Nandua clearly had no intention of getting into any overtime periods, much less penalty kick shootouts.

After the G-Men initiated scoring in the opening minutes of the first half, the Warriors (13-0) quickly put Graham in the rear view mirror on their way to a 6-1 state championship victory at Onley, Va.

"They were the better team tonight," said Graham head soccer coach George Aiello, who led the G-Men to their first of four regional tournament appearances in 2016.

The win resulted in Nandua's first state championship since 2006.

G-Men scoring leader Ben Morgan got Graham on the scoreboard first, finding the back of the net only four minutes into the first half. Five minutes later, Nandua's Bryan Tinoco delivered the equalizer. Odin Bolster added two more first half goals for the future state champs en route to the 3-1 intermission lead.

After leading 3-1 at the break, Nandua continued to dominate possession, finally getting a goal from Son Joseph for the 4-1 lead. After that, things took an even tougher turn for the G-Men defense when goalkeeper Nic Knowles came out of the game with a concussion. Backup keeper Gabe Wright finished the game in goal for the G-Men.

Losing Knowles echoed the bittersweet circumstances that got Graham to the Eastern Shore in the first place.

The G-Men had ridden it's defensive play to two of its most dramatic victories, including a 4-2 victory at Gate City in the Region 2D title game that relied upon Knowles to seal the victory in a penalty kick shootout. Knowles' individual heroics in that match were conspicuous, but the Graham back line as a collective had been an unsung asset for the Region 2D champs all season long. The continuity of the team's defensive play took a major blow in Monday's state semifinal game when defensive player Aidan Bowers was lost for the season late in the match with Glenvar due to a broken leg.

Bolster got his state championship hat trick, scoring his third goal of the night on Wright for the 5-1 lead. Joseph later added his second goal of the night for the final margin.

All season, Graham had been led in scoring by Morgan and by Zach Dales, but 14 of head coach George Aiello's 17-deep squad had scored at least one goal over the course of the season. Only Morgan was able to score thanks to Nandua's virtual monopolization of possession, which severely constricted the G-Men's scoring opportunities.

Nandua's offensive firepower had been a hot topic in Region A in the weeks leading up to Wednesday's season finale, but the Warriors' defensive capabilities were clearly a significant component of the lopsided victory. There was another aspect to the squad that impressed Aiello.

"Their touch and how they dominated the midfield today. They won the midfield," said the Graham head coach.

On Tuesday evening, as Graham's charter bus approached the 17.6-mile Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, Aiello noted that the reconfiguration of the G-Men's defensive scheme in Bowers' absence remained unsettled.

Graham's nearly 500-mile road trip to face Nandua marked the longest distance any VHSL team has had to travel to play in a state championship game in any sport for more than at least a decade. The game also marked the first time in more than at least a decade that a VHSL state championship soccer match was not played at a neutral venue.

Aiello, who loses only two seniors off of this year's state runner-up squad, took nothing but positives from the experience.

"It's been a great experience for everyone involved," said Aiello, who led the G-Men to their first regional title in 2019.

"We had great fan support tonight. Many people came to support the boys. Obviously we're disappointed the way it ended but we're still proud of the season we had. We finished 15-1 and played in a state championship game. The boys worked hard and I'm proud of the success that we've had. This is a program first ... so we're headed in the right direction," he said.