Graham Couch of LSJ analyzes Jaden Akins’ recent offensive rise, what it means for MSU

Jaden Akins is quickly becoming one of the Spartans’ most potent offensive threats.

Akins has averaged nearly 10 points per game this year for the Spartans, but has really taken his play to the next level in the last two games. Akins had 21 points in a narrow defeat at Iowa on Saturday and 17 points at Nebraska in a much-needed win on Tuesday night.

Akins combined with Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard makes a dangerous back court for the Spartans.

Click on the tweet below to see Graham Couch’s analysis on Akins’ recent strong play on the offensive end of the floor and what it means going forward for Michigan State:

Column on Jaden Akins, the scorer he's becoming – the scorer Michigan State's coaches envisioned last summer – and how that changes Michigan State's offense and its punch. "I feel like we could be dynamic when I'm going like that." https://t.co/jZHkg24Vmo — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) March 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire