Graham boys and girls soccer teams on verge of VHSL Final Four status

Jun. 3—EAST RIVER — The Graham boys and girls soccer teams have one final home field advantage tonight with both sitting on the verge of VHSL Final Four status. The Graham girls team will face Radford in a 5 p.m. Class 2 state quarterfinal match at East River Sports Complex.

The G-Men will take on the Bobcats boys soccer squad in a 7 p.m. nightcap.