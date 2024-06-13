Graham Barton is at the head of a smart rookie class for Bucs

TAMPA — Baker Mayfield was asked to assess how quick of a study Duke rookie center Graham Barton has been in picking up the Bucs’ new offense.

“I guess Duke’s academic program is pretty good,” said Mayfield, grinning.

Well, yeah. Liam Coen’s offense may not be as complex as Microeconomic Policy Tools or United States Political History, 1900 to the Present.

And Graham, a public policy major, did graduate from one of the most prestigious academic universities in the nation.

Nonetheless, there still is a learning curve for the first-round pick, even if coach Todd Bowles announced the Bucs’ 2024 rookie class among the smartest he’s ever been around.

“I hope he’s not just telling you guys that, that he means it,” Barton said as mandatory minicamp ended Thursday. “But like I said, even if I’m a smart rookie, that doesn’t make you a smart NFL player. You’ve got a long ways to go so I’m definitely not trying to sit here and say ‘I got it. I’ll figure it out. I’m smart.’ That’s definitely not the right approach but I appreciate it.”

The 6-foot-6, 314-pound Barton brings more size and strength to the middle of the offensive line, which still is undergoing reconstruction.

The Bucs signed two veteran free-agent guards — the Eagles’ Sua Opeta and the Giants’ Ben Bredeson — to compete for the vacant left guard spot. Right guard Cody Mauch, who made the transition from tackle as a rookie, should be better in his second NFL season.

But no one has more responsibility on the offensive line than Barton, who has to work closely with Mayfield, identifying defensive fronts and making the proper blocking calls.

“It’s okay to make mistakes, but it’s just about, like, don’t beat yourself up when you make a mistake,” Barton said. “Just correct it and don’t let it happen again. When you make it twice, that’s when you get mad at yourself. But I think it’s keeping my head above water and taking in as much as I can just trying to listen to everyone. Understanding my position. I’m a rookie. I just got here, so I don’t know anything. ...

“I just think, at least in my mind, you’ve got to earn it every day and you’ve got to show that you belong and that’s what I want to do.”

Shortly after practice ended Thursday, Barton got down to business. That is, he signed his four-year rookie contract, which includes a fifth-year club option as the team’s first-round pick.

That was more procedural than anything, but he said he was glad to have it behind him.

Barton said he’s been working to gain the confidence of Mayfield, noting how the center/quarterback relationship is so critical to the offense’s success. Coen is putting more on Mayfield’s plate, to change more run plays at the line of scrimmage based on the defensive alignment.

“I want Baker and I want the offensive line to be able to trust me at center,” Barton said. “Like when I’m in the huddle, I’m just trying to be assertive. Knowing the offense so when we get up to the line of scrimmage and there’s a confusing look or something, I’m the one that knows the answers. ... ‘Hey, Graham knows what he’s doing. He’s here to work. We can trust him on the field.’ ”

Barton’s relationship with the Bucs’ other offensive linemen has gone off without a hitch. That’s despite the fact that he’s likely to displace center Robert Hainsey, who started the past two seasons after Ryan Jensen sustained a career-ending knee injury in 2022 training camp.

“I told this to somebody the other day, just how great the offensive line room as a whole has been,” Barton said. “Just a bunch of great guys in there. There’s not a single bad apple.”

He’s going to need that support and chemistry on the line, Bowles said. In addition to adjusting to the NFL and a new offense, Barton hasn’t played the position since his freshman year at Duke.

“It’s a heavy load, especially after playing tackle for three years and having to go against a defense that does a lot of things,” Bowles said. “So this will be a good baptism for him as far as getting ready for the season. I think he’s learned a lot. I think he’s eager to get in pads and show what he can do physically, and he’s a smart guy.”

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.