Graham back in Senate: 'You need to get vaccinated'

"To all my colleagues, I appreciate the good wishes and the phone calls and the food. I made it. I think the worst is behind me," Graham said from the Senate floor Tuesday.

"I want to reinforce a simple message - if you haven't been vaccinated regarding the COVID problem you need to get vaccinated."

Graham said he got COVID despite being vaccinated and had a "couple of really bad days," but noted "if I hadn't had the vaccine it would have been a lot worse."