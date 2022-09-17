Gragson wins third-consecutive Xfinity race at Bristol
Noah Gragson and Brandon Jones battle it out in the final laps as Gragson pulls ahead to take the checkered flag at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Noah Gragson led the final 25 laps to win. Ryan Seig raced his way into the playoffs.
Noah Gragson reflects on his battle with Brandon Jones in the final laps and his 2020 Xfinity Series win at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Bristol Xfinity results, points: Noah Gragson won his third consecutive race and sixth this year while AJ Allmendinger won the regular-season championship.
BRISTOL, Tenn.— Make it three in a row for Noah Gragson, who has built enormous momentum as the NASCAR Xfinity Series moves into its seven-race playoff. On 90-lap older tires, Gragson held off Brandon Jones, the driver who will take his seat in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet next year, in a 20-lap green-flag […]
Aric Almirola continued the trend of non-playoff drivers stealing the show with a pole-winning run Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Saturday night race at Bristol is the first playoff eliminator and the 16-driver field will be cut by four. Christopher Bell is the only driver locked into the next round because non-playoff drivers Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace won the first two rounds.
Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will race for Hendrick Motorsports for years to come, the powerhouse organization announced Friday. The 30-year-old California native is set to pilot the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for the next several years with fresh, multi-year extensions for Larson and sponsor HendrickCars.com that now run concurrently through 2026. […]
Led by Derek Kraus, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series takes the green flag at Bristol Motor Speedway for the UNOH 200.
After going through so much to secure two NASCAR dates, DFW’s NASCAR future may just be a single race
The NASCAR Cup Series races its final race of the Round of 16 at Bristol.
It's Kyle Busch, and Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick, who are trying to stave off elimination Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. The bottom four in the standings will be eliminated when the checkered flag falls at the Tennessee short track, and Chastain can't guarantee he won't be knocked below that cutline.
Kyle Busch will seek to advance to the second round of the playoffs Saturday at Bristol. Here's the weekend schedule.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Ford driver hadn‘t won a pole position at Bristol Motor Speedway in more than 10 years, but that changed radically on Friday afternoon when Aric Almirola snagged the top starting position for Saturday‘s Bass Pro Shops Night Race (7:30 ET on USA Network, NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). […]
