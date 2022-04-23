Gragson takes checkered flag in triple overtime at Talladega
Watch Noah Gragson hold off Jeffrey Earnhardt in the final lap for a triple-overtime Xfinity Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway.
Watch Noah Gragson hold off Jeffrey Earnhardt in the final lap for a triple-overtime Xfinity Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway.
Noah Gragson describes his team's strategy in securing the lead in triple overtime of the Xfinity Series race at Talladega.
Noah Gragson does a burnout in the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro to celebrate his 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway.
Noah Gragson held off Jeffrey Earnhardt to win Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Here is how the field finished behind Noah Gragson in Saturday's Xfinity race at Talladega.
Jeffrey Earnhardt drives the No. 3 in Xfinity Series qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway with Larry McReynolds as crew chief.
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Kyle Busch was a man of few words Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway when discussing his future in NASCAR. The current driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota is not guaranteed another season after the 2022 slate wraps in November. His longtime, primary sponsor, M&M‘s, announced back in December 2021 this […]
TALLADEGA, Ala. — A mere 0.131 seconds is all that separated an Earnhardt from Victory Lane once again at Talladega Superspeedway. On the final overtime restart of Saturday‘s Xfinity Series race, Jeffrey Earnhardt fired off from eighth. He made his way up to fifth by the last lap. And then, as the top five completed […]
Jeffrey Earnhardt talks with NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver about what racing in the No. 3 car at Talladega means to him.
Kochetkov was called up from AHL’s Chicago Wolves on emergency basis after Frederik Andersen was injured last week.
It was an Earnhardt Saturday in Earnhardt country. Grabbing the lead on a restart in the third overtime, Noah Gragson — driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s JR Motorsports — won the Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway. Gragson beat Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt, who was driving a […]
Watch as Christopher Bell snags his second pole win of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season at Talladega Superspeedway.
The winningest active driver at Talladega Superspeedway just might be able to save his season on Sunday by defending last year's victory. “We've got a great shot," Keselowski said. A penalty for illegal modifications made to the No. 6 Ford has devastated Keselowski's first season as a driver-owner and knocked him to bottom of the Cup standings, lower than any other full-time driver.
The dad realized how much he won just as his son was being put under anesthesia, lottery officials said.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join the NASCAR on FOX broadcast team for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
The only active multiple champion at NASCAR's top level has no idea where he'll be driving next year. “Brexton Busch’s truck driver,” the two-time champion quipped Saturday about his plans. Busch has been sponsored by M&M's since he joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008, but the company informed the team ahead of the season that it was leaving NASCAR at the end of this year.
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Read: Today's Richest Athletes in the WorldFind Out: Which Athletes Earn the Most Per Hour? ...
It’s grudge match time!Gearheads love to see two muscle cars which are supposedly evenly-matched line up against each other to prove which one is superior. Rivalries like the one between the 1970 Dodge Challenger RT and 1969 COPO Camaro ZL1 really move us. This is another battle in
Here is how the field will be lined up behind pole-sitter Christopher Bell for Sunday's race.
Ole Miss baseball blew a three-run lead and wasted four home runs on Friday in a 10-7 loss to Mississippi State as clutch hits were hard to come by.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell earned his second career NASCAR Cup Series pole position with a lap of 180.928 mph around the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday morning — just edging teammate Martin Truex Jr. by .081 seconds. The all-JGR Toyota front row marks the first time the team has swept top qualifying honors […]