Gragson reflects on first win of 2021 at Darlington
Noah Gragson reacts to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the 2021 season that came at Darlington Raceway and in the same week as his JR Motorsports contract extension.
Fresh from the announcement of his return to JR Motorsports next year, Noah Gragson sped to victory at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, clinching a spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. After pre-race favorite Denny Hamlin was sent to the rear under penalty for an equipment violation during a pit stop under caution on Lap […]
Here is how the field finished behind race winner Noah Gragson in Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Despite scoring his best finish of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season on Saturday afternoon at Darlington Raceway, Harrison Burton wasn‘t satisfied. Burton crossed the finish line in second place behind race winner Noah Gragson after an overtime restart in the 152-lap race at the 1.366-mile oval. Burton‘s teammate, Cup Series regular […]
Bobby Santos III is a racer at heart. Long before the third-generation driver out of Franklin, Mass., became the 2010 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion, Santos quite literally had motorsports in his blood thanks to his grandfather, Bob Santos, as well as his dad, Bob Santos Jr., who both were wheelmen in their own rights. […]
Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (⏰ 6 p.m. ET | 📺 NBCSN | 📻 MRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s Cup Series Playoffs opener, the 27th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Darlington Raceway, aka The Lady in Black, a 1.366-mile oval in Darlington, South Carolina Starting […]
Everything you need to know for Saturday's Xfinity race from Darlington, including start time, lineup, TV info and more.
