Gragson locks in Championship 4 spot with Homestead win
Noah Gragson secures a spot in the Championship 4 after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Watch as Gragson burns it down to celebrate his first win at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the Xfinity Series and advancement to the 2022 Championship 4.
Listen as Noah Gragson expresses what it means to finally win at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
As the sun set on Homestead-Miami Speedway during the Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300, it cast shadows on the track.
Chandler Smith, Zane Smith and Ben Rhodes became the final drivers to punch their tickets to the NASCAR Truck Series finale next month when Ty Majeski, already in the title race, won after Saturday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Majeski had claimed the first berth for ThorSport Racing with his first-career Truck Series win in Bristol last month.
Here is how the field finished behind Noah Gragson in Saturday's playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Noah Gragson has led plenty of laps at Homestead-Miami Speedway with three top-10 finishes in his four starts before this weekend. And Saturday night — at long last — Gragson earned the Xfinity Series winner‘s trophy to go with all his statistical success at the South Florida track. The 23-year-old Las Vegas […]
Denny Hamlin holds the final transfer spot, while his 23XI Racing team competes Sunday with two substitutes after Bubba Wallace's suspension.
John Hunter Nemechek reflects on experiencing tire issues during the Truck Series race at Homestead that led to his playoffs elimination.
Noah Gragson gave JR Motorsports two drivers in the Xfinity Series championship finale with his win Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Gragson led 127 of the 200 laps then held off Ty Gibbs and AJ Allmendinger on a late restart to earn his eighth win of the season and the 13th of his Xfinity Series career.
23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin comments on his driver Bubba Wallace's actions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that resulted in a suspension from NASCAR.
