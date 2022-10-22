Gragson on Homestead win: ‘I wanted this one so bad’
Listen as Noah Gragson expresses what it means to finally win at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Noah Gragson secures a spot in the Championship 4 after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Here is how the field finished behind Noah Gragson in Saturday's playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Chandler Smith, Zane Smith and Ben Rhodes became the final drivers to punch their tickets to the NASCAR Truck Series finale next month when Ty Majeski, already in the title race, won after Saturday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Majeski had claimed the first berth for ThorSport Racing with his first-career Truck Series win in Bristol last month.
Denny Hamlin holds the final transfer spot, while his 23XI Racing team competes Sunday with two substitutes after Bubba Wallace's suspension.
John Hunter Nemechek reflects on experiencing tire issues during the Truck Series race at Homestead that led to his playoffs elimination.
Watch as Gragson burns it down to celebrate his first win at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the Xfinity Series and advancement to the 2022 Championship 4.
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Ty Majeski took a big step to solidify himself as the championship favorite with a victory in Saturday‘s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway — the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ penultimate event to set the Championship 4 field for the 2022 title race in two weeks. The 28-year-old Wisconsin […]
A Sarasota Herald-Tribune reporter writes about her return to Cape Coral, her hometown, to report on Hurricane Ian's aftermath.
Noah Gragson gave JR Motorsports two drivers in the Xfinity Series championship finale with his win Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Gragson led 127 of the 200 laps then held off Ty Gibbs and AJ Allmendinger on a late restart to earn his eighth win of the season and the 13th of his Xfinity Series career.
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Noah Gragson has led plenty of laps at Homestead-Miami Speedway with three top-10 finishes in his four starts before this weekend. And Saturday night — at long last — Gragson earned the Xfinity Series winner‘s trophy to go with all his statistical success at the South Florida track. The 23-year-old Las Vegas […]
Joey Logano has an omnipresent smile. Logano is essentially taking a 400-mile weekend drive on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway with as little pressure as one can have when behind the wheel of a car that’ll reach a speed around 170 mph. He’s already secured one of the four spots for NASCAR’s winner-take-all playoff finale at Phoenix in two weeks, meaning he can relax, a little anyway. “I will say that our preparation has been geared more towards Phoenix over the next two races — because we should do that, because that’s the advantage we earned.”
Homestead hosts Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series races Saturday.
Trevor Bayne details the lap that won him the pole position for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
All the details for Sunday's Cup playoff race.
Byron qualifies on pole, making it his first pole position for the 2022 season.
23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin comments on his driver Bubba Wallace's actions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that resulted in a suspension from NASCAR.
