Grafton baseball gets convincing 10-1 win over Bottineau

May 30—JAMESTOWN — The Grafton Spoilers' bats exploded in a 10-1 win over Bottineau in the 2024 NDHSAA Class B Baseball Tournament on Thursday, May 30, at Jack Brown Stadium.

The first two runs of the game were scored in unique ways as the Braves (9-6) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a balk and the Spoilers tied it up when Kruiser Burns scored from second on a wild pitch in the bottom of the frame.

The Spoilers (17-4) blew the game open in the fourth when Burns lined a double into the gap in left-center to push the lead out to 4-1. The Spoilers added two more in the frame to take a 6-1 lead. The Spoilers loaded the bases in the fifth and scored on a hit by pitch to push the lead out to 7-1.

"That was huge. Kruiser's been our spark plug all season long," Spoilers head coach Joey Demers said. "He ignited the group and once we got that one it seemed like the bats started to come along a little bit more and a little bit better for us. It was a good start for him. We needed that, we needed some sort of boost to get us going and once we got that, it seemed like our at-bats started going."

The No. 3-seeded Spoilers would not be denied from there scoring three more runs to get the 10-1 win. At the plate, the Spoilers went 9-for-28 with nine of the 11 players that came to the plate getting at least one hit.

"That's a good baseball team," Braves head coach Zach Keller said. "They make you earn it. They put the bat on the ball and they make you field it, you gotta tip your hat to them, one through nine, they hit the ball."

The Spoilers return to the field on Friday, May 31, when they take on Central Cass. The Braves attempt to rebound against Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton.

BHS 1, GHS 10

BHS: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 3

GHS: 1 0 0 5 1 3 X — 10 9 2

The full bracket is below:

Day 1 5/30:

#1 Thompson 14 vs. Surrey 0

#4 Des Lacs-Burlington 2 vs. #5 New Rockford-Sheyenne 3

#2 Central Cass 3 vs. Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton 1

#3 Grafton 10 vs. Bottineau 1

Day 2 5/31:

Surrey vs. #4 Des Lacs-Burlington, 11:30 a.m.

Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton vs. Bottineau

#1 Thompson vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne

#3 Grafton Spoilers vs. #2 Central Cass