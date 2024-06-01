Grafton baseball beats Central Cass 6-2 in NDHSAA state semifinals

May 31—JAMESTOWN — The Grafton Spoilers baseball team locked down after a tough first inning to get a 6-2 win over Central Cass in the semifinals of the 2024 NDHSAA Class B Baseball Tournament on Friday, May 31, at Jack Brown Stadium.

The Squirrels' offense got it started early as they loaded the bases in the bottom of the first where Tony Villareal hit a two-run single to take a 2-0 lead.

After the first inning, the Spoilers starter Kyler Droog 18 of the next 23 batters he faced. In total, Droog pitched a complete game giving up zero earned runs on four hits while striking out nine hitters and only walking one hitter. On the other side, the Squirrels starter Brayden Mitchell went five innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while walking five and striking out three hitters.

The Spoilers took advantage of two errors in the third inning to knot the game up at two. The Spoilers executed a suicide squeeze in the fourth to score Braylon Baldwin and take a 3-2 lead. The Spoilers added one in the fifth and two in the sixth to take a 6-2 lead.

