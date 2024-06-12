Graeme Souness praises Manchester United starlet ahead of Euro 2024

Former Liverpool and Scotland midfielder Graeme Souness insists that Kobbie Mainoo is “full of confidence” ahead of Euro 2024.

The Manchester United starlet has had an incredible year after emerging into the first-team under Erik ten Hag. He also became a senior England international and won the FA Cup, scoring in the final against Wembley.

It was a turbulent season for United, but Mainoo was one of our few shining lights. His form led to a call up to Gareth Southgate’s squad, meaning he will featuring at his first major international tournament.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Souness highlighted the confidence shown by Mainoo ahead of this summer’s tournament in Germany.

Souness praised Mainoo’s composure on the ball, despite claiming Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has a better “understanding of the position.”

Souness wrote (as per The Manchester Evening News): “I’m really pleased Adam Wharton has got in. I really like the Crystal Palace midfielder.

“I’ve said before he knows the responsibilities and discipline required of a midfielder and has real quality.

“Kobbie Mainoo is good on the ball but Wharton has a greater understanding of the position.

“In Wharton, Mainoo and Cole Palmer you have three young players who have seized their chance and are full of confidence, but Palmer will give his manager a major headache. England’s real strength is in their firepower.”

Mainoo isn’t expected to start games for England at Euro 2023, but he could be knocking on the door if Trent Alexander-Arnold doesn’t impress in midfield.

