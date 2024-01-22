Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka’s horse in running for Cheltenham after win

After winning at Market Rasen, Givemefive took victory in Warwick on Monday - Getty Images/Alan Crowhurst

Givemefive, a juvenile hurdler owned by LIV golfers Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka, might have earned an upgrade from the Fred Winter Hurdle to the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March after he took his record over the sticks to two wins from two starts at Warwick on Monday.

A 24th winner of the season for rookie trainer Harry Derham, Givemefive won the Hazelton Mountford Insurance Brokers Juvenile Hurdle by 18 lengths despite carrying a penalty for his previous win at Market Rasen in December.

McDowell was already an owner of Fourofakind, a winner at Haydock for Derham last season, but the story of how he came to own Givemefive with Koepka and a friend of Koepka’s called Daniel Gambill involves a golfing bet..

“Because I trained a winner for Graeme last season he invited me to a LIV pro-am game at Centurion Golf Club [in St Albans] in the summer,” explained the trainer. “We got to the sixth hole, he’d seen how terrible my golf was and he said we do a ‘nearest the pin.’

“I said ‘I’m so bad at golf there’s got to be something in it for me if I get nearer the pin.’ When he asked what I said ‘get a new horse?’”

It is two from two for Givemefive - Getty Images/Alan Crowhurst

Derham won the nearest the pin and McDowell honoured the bet with Givemefive being sourced for the golfers by Derham’s cousin, Megan Nicholls, out of Johnny Murtagh’s yard in Ireland.

Speaking about Monday’s victory, watched by the golfers in Florida, Derham said: “I thought he had improved, but I was not expecting that. Paul [O’Brien] said not much will make the running and I said you ride a lot of winners from the front so go do that. At four out he was more confident than I was as he was carrying a penalty against smart horses, but he is obviously a smart horse.

“He got a fright at the first at Market Rasen but you can see he has got the hang of it now. He’s a real professional little horse. Graeme [McDowell], Brooks [Koepka] and Daniel Gambill are great guys and they were all watching the race in Florida. My WhatsApp has been going mad with messages after that.”

Derham is now inclined to run him in the Adonis Hurdle at Kempton in February. “If he wins or runs a massive race in it we’ll go for the Triumph, if not we can stick to the Fred Winter,” he said.

