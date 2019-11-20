Grady scores 24 to carry Davidson past Nevada 91-71

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) -- Kellan Grady had 24 points as Davidson defeated Nevada 91-71 on Tuesday night.

Luka Brajkovic had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Davidson (2-2). Jon Axel Gudmundsson added 18 points. Luke Frampton had 12 points for the home team.

Lindsey Drew had 14 points for the Wolf Pack (2-3). Jalen Harris added 13 points and nine rebounds. Nisre Zouzoua also had 13 points.

Davidson takes on Wake Forest on Friday. Nevada faces Fordham on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

