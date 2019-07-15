Grady Jarrett signs four-year deal with Falcons

They say that deadlines lead to deals and that was the case for Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jarrett and the team have agreed on a four-year extension worth $68 million. Jarrett was given the franchise tag earlier this offseason and he signed it, which set him up to make $15.2 million if he had not agreed to a multi-year deal by Monday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

There was word of hope about striking such a deal on Monday morning and the two sides were able to get it done with a little more than an hour to go before the end of the window to come to an agreement. Full details of Jarrett’s financial package have not come to light at the moment, but a $17 million average salary per year would rank just behind Aaron Donald and Fletcher Cox among defensive tackles by that metric.

With Jarrett’s deal out of the way, the Falcons will likely turn their attention back to finding a way to strike a deal with wide receiver Julio Jones.

49ers kicker Robbie Gould agreed to a long-term deal earlier on Monday, so Jarrett’s agreement leaves Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney as the lone tag recipient without a new agreement. None is expected to come before the deadline and Clowney hasn’t signed the tag, which may set the table for an extended absence from training camp.