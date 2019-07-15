Grady Jarrett gets $42.5 million fully guaranteed, as a practical matter, at signing

Mike Florio
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett capped his rookie season with three sacks in Super Bowl LI. He has now capped his rookie contract with a four-year, big-money deal.

Per a league source, here’s the full breakdown of Jarrett’s new contract.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

1. Signing bonus: $18 million.

2. 2019 salary: $6.5 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2020 option bonus: $3 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2020 salary: $10.5 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2021 base salary: $13.5 million, $4.5 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2020 (not 2021) league year.

6. 2022 base salary: $16.5 million.

That translates to a four-year, $68 million contract, with $38 million fully guaranteed at signing, covering the first two years of the deal. (That’s more than he would have gotten under two years of the tag.) Also, the additional $4.5 million in injury guarantees become fully guaranteed after only one season. To avoid that, the Falcons would have to cut Jarrett after only one year, at $38 million.

For a guy who has never had more than six sacks, that’s a great deal. It puts him behind only Aaron Donald and Fletcher Cox among interior defensive linemen.

Also, the Falcons pushed for a five-year deal. Limiting it to four years gets Jarrett back to the market before his 30th birthday.

What to Read Next