Grady Jarrett: Falcons ‘not going to be about slogans’ under Smith

When things were going well for the Atlanta Falcons under former head coach Dan Quinn, nobody seemed to mind his college-style leadership mentality and affinity for slogans. As the losses began to pile up over the years, though, Quinn’s lack of disciplinarian tendencies became a focal point leading up to his eventual firing in 2020..

Certainly, there’s more than one way to skin a cat, and while Quinn’s approach worked in the past, Falcons fans were happy to see the team go in a different direction by hiring offensive wiz Arthur Smith away from the Tennessee Titans.

Quinn was known as a player’s coach, but the team definitely seems to be responding to Smith’s more blunt approach. Take this quote from Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett talking about the difference in tone under Smith, per The Athletic’s Tori McElhaney.

“It’s deeper than the message,” said Jarrett. “It’s about putting the product in on the field, putting the work in. (Arthur Smith) made it clear that we’re not going to be about slogans, and all this, whatever it may be. The toughest dude is going to play. There ain’t no fluff”

There’s a lot to be excited about as training camp picks up. At the same time, there’s no guarantee whatsoever that a more disciplined approach will turn the Falcons into a better team. The only thing fans really are about is winning, and Smith understands that as well as anyone.

