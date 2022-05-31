Grady Jarrett discusses extension, Falcons QB competition

After their 2021 season came to an end, the Atlanta Falcons’ to-do list was rather long. Among the many tasks general manager Terry Fontenot was faced with, deciding what to do with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

A former fifth-round pick back in 2015, Jarrett developed into the team’s best defensive lineman. Despite speculation that Jarrett would be traded over the offseason, the Falcons ended up signing him to a three-year extension.

Jarrett joined the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football program to discuss his new deal, saying he is happy the organization still has faith in what he can do.

“But to get the extension this time, especially with the new regime, having a new coach and a new GM, basically telling me they believe in me means the world,” said Jarrett. “I’m from the Atlanta area, and to continue to live out my dream and play in my hometown means the world to me.”

Jarrett, born in Conyers, Georgia, is also the son of legendary Falcons linebacker Jessie Tuggle — who played in Atlanta from 1987 to 2000. While his contract extension was the lead story, Jarrett also gave his first impressions of the offense and what the quarterback situation looks like after the team moved on from Matt Ryan.

“Yeah, so it’s definitely different not having Matt [Ryan]. That’s the only quarterback I had. He’s been a great friend, great teammate, but he’s on to other things. The love we have for Matt is everlasting, but having new quarterbacks in Marcus and Desmond is exciting to me. I feel like these are two guys who really are hungry to prove themselves and I’ve seen it, I’ve watched a little bit of them.”

The Falcons became Mariota’s third team since he was chosen second overall back in 2015 by Tennessee in the same draft Jarrett was taken by Atlanta.

“Just how his career has been going, I feel like it’s the perfect spot for [Mariota]. Perfect landing, perfect timing and I just think he’s hungry and also has the [Ridder] to push him, but it’s a healthy competition. I think that’s the thing about being in Atlanta right now, at every level, there’s some competition, and everybody’s hungry. At the same time, people count us out, so I think it’s going to pull the best out of everybody.”

