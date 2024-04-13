On graduation day for UConn men’s national champs, 60,000 close friends turned out in Hartford

HARTFORD — Donovan Clingan, at 7 feet 2, had to stoop to get to the mic, and he kept his valedictory short and on point, about 25 seconds.

“Let’s go, back to back champs, what do you say?” he said, as the UConn fans, bunched together on Trumbull Street as far as he could see. “… These last two years, I’ll cherish the rest of my life. I’ll be a Husky for life. Love you guys.”

It was an exuberant day for the UConn men’s basketball team, five days past their victory over Purdue for the national championship, the second in a row and the program’s sixth since 1999. But Saturday was also a sad day, despite the crowd, estimated at 60,000 by Hartford police, that turned out to cheer and celebrate on the streets and in front of the XL Center.

Estimated 60,000 fill Hartford for UConn men’s basketball championship parade

These parades take on the emotions of a graduation day, regardless of how many years a player has been in college; there is euphoria because the mission was accomplished, but sadness that the chase for the trophy is over and the gang will be moving on, in separate directions..

“That’s how you want people to feel, you want that emotional connection,” coach Dan Hurley said. “I think you get that because of the success, but you get that when people work hard together, strive for hard things together, that connection you build is life-long and it’s emotional. I know these guys here, these are the best teams they will ever be on. They will never feel connection to a group like they do in college. The NBA, professional sports, is very businesslike. They’re never going to feel like this again, until they’re a Dad or a husband.”

Clingan is one of those who have been through this twice. Last season, as a freshman, he might have tried to move to the NBA, but was convinced another year at UConn, in which he would play a larger role with Adama Sanogo moving on, would be beneficial. The sophomore from Bristol Central High, Clingan did all a college basketball player can do in two years, and he announced Friday he would go to the NBA. It’s time to matriculate.

“It’s been so special to be able to leave my mark on (UConn) history,” Clingan said. “It was very hard for me to go up there and talk to the coaches, talk about leaving.”

The consensus of basketball analysis is that he will be picked high, perhaps even No. 1 in the NBA Draft, so he had to go. Millions of dollars are all but guaranteed.

“I wanted to stay,” Clingan said, maybe half joking, “but Coach said I couldn’t.”

Stephon Castle, just a freshman, who starred during the NCAA Tournament, scoring 36 points at the Final Four, is in a similar situation, and, though he is not ready to announce his decision, he sounded a lot like Clingan.

“Whether I stay or leave I know I’ll be in a great situation,” he said. “If I leave, I’ll be able to make it better for my family. If I stay, I’ll still be coached by the best coach in college basketball. So the decision is not tough, it’s just a matter of making the right one.”

At most programs in the country, players become antsy to leave, either for greener fields at other schools where more opportunities for name-image-likeness money might be available, or the very green pastures of the NBA. When players are reluctant — Hurley had to talk Andre Jackson Jr., now with the Milwaukee Bucks, into leaving last year — that’s the sign of a program’s central coach-player relationships.

This UConn team had extraordinary chemistry, blending holdovers from last year’s championship, including Clingan, Alex Karaban, Tristen Newton and Hassan Diarra, with newcomers Cam Spencer, a grad student, and Castle, hungry to experience their own parade and ceremony.

“Once we got on the court together as a team, we knew we had a special group,” Spencer said. “We knew if we do the right things and the coaches put us in the right positions to be successful, we could accomplish anything. Age wise, it balanced us out, guys like Steph are really mature, easy to play with and they keep an old guy like me young.”

Spencer, 23, saw a number of signs held by female fans proposing marriage. “Oh, I don’t know about that, it’s a big commitment.”

The older players did what they could to prepare the others for their first parade, but it was best not to spoil it. They had to experience it for themselves.

“They just said, it’s insane, couldn’t really describe it,” Spencer said. “The flooding of people throughout the street, they just said it was an incredible experience they wanted to have as well.”

Now will come the long victory tour. Back to the ballparks in New York and Boston, to Wall Street, the White House, eventually reaching the last time the group will be together. Hurley will be balancing all of that as he works to reload the team for the “three-peat” which he proclaimed as the next goal. On social media he posted a photo of himself lying on the floor of his office, as if passed out, captioned “day 1 in the (transfer) portal.

Hurley, too, experienced periods of melancholy in the months following the championship in 2023 and, the way he is wired, probably will again. Graduations can be as emotional and hard on the teachers who know they will be saying goodbye to a group, in this case a group that made history, and made their coach the most famous in the country. Hurley made it clear he doesn’t want to coach college basketball anywhere else.

“Just going back six months, what it took since June, the work that went into it,” Hurley said. “The realization you come to, you put together teams and not all-star teams. We want to keep putting together these types of teams, with our types of guys.”