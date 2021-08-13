Graduate cornerback transfer arrives at Florida on Friday

Former Texas A&M cornerback Elijah Blades graduated from his old school on Thursday and officially enrolled at Florida and arrived on campus Friday. Blades announced last week that he would use his final year of eligibility to play football with the Gators.

However, he will be a week behind after Florida’s fall camp started a week ago. Cornerbacks coach Jules Montinar and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham need to catch him up to speed quickly after coach Dan Mullen announced cornerback Jaydon Hill will miss the 2021 season with a torn ACL.

Blades is one of the few cornerbacks along with redshirt freshman Avery Helm and junior Jadarrius Perkins who have had some experience playing college football. True freshman Jason Marshall will also be firmly in the mix for playing time as he’s an incoming five-star recruit.

With the Aggies, Blades recorded 19 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three pass deflections in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season, however.

Related

Kingsley Eguakun reportedly fighting for starting center job Final 2021 Florida football signee arrives on campus Florida's football program tackles mental health conversation These eight Gators made the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl watchlist Here's where Florida football lands in the preseason SP+ rankings

List