Grading the Yankees' 2023 season: Players, Aaron Boone, and the front office

Brian Cashman, Carlos Rodon, Aaron Judge, and Gerrit Cole / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

With a season as disappointing as the one the Yankees produced, the report card is not exactly going to be honor-roll caliber. Sure, there were some extenuating circumstances – injuries were a major factor in a 82-80 finish – but there was plenty of underperformance, including downright failure from the biggest non-incumbent free agent signing of last winter.

Bright spots included Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge, who continue to amaze. Much of the rest of the roster? Eh. For a while, it looked like they might not even get to their 31st straight season with a winning record.

There’s a lot of work to do in the Bronx. Worse than that: The youthful, talented Orioles, the brilliant Rays, and the dangerous Blue Jays are not going anywhere in the AL East.

On to the grades. As always, expectations, club needs and roles factor into each mark. If Hal Steinbrenner wants to consider this as part of his external review of the organization, scheduled to take place this offseason, he has our permission:

PITCHING

GERRIT COLE

The best pitcher in baseball this season, period. Cole, who should be a unanimous pick for the American League Cy Young Award, went 15-4 with a 2.63 ERA and led the AL in a host of categories, including ERA, innings (209), starts (33), ERA-plus (165), WHIP (0.981) and hits-per-nine-innings (6.8). He also led MLB with two shutouts and was third in the AL in strikeouts (222). A true ace, the only negative of his entire season is that most of the rest of the club was not up to his brilliance, either because of injury or underperformance. That means Cole is sitting out this postseason, which is a pity.

GRADE: A+

This guy was a revelation. The Yankees knew he was a stingy reliever and then he soared at the end of the season as a starter, too. Overall, he had a 2.75 ERA in 49 games. But in nine starts, he announced his 2024 rotation candidacy, as Nuke LaLoosh might have put it, with authority. King had a 2.23 ERA as a starter, allowing 37 hits, including four homers, in 40.1 innings. He struck out 51 and walked only nine in the role, too. Perhaps he’s the one who tucks into the rotation behind Cole next year.

GRADE: A

CARLOS RODÓN

Signed to form a dynamic rotation top with Cole, Rodón was a flop in Year 1. He did not pitch until July 7 because of injury and then fashioned a bloated ERA (6.85) over his 14 starts and was, at times, a bad actor, too. He snarkily waved to fans who were booing him during one start and then turned his back on the pitching coach in his final start – you know, the one where he could not get an out in the first inning against the 100-plus loss Royals. If things don’t get better fast, his six-year, $162 million contract will rank as the worst in Yankees history.

GRADE: F



New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) reacts after allowing 5 runs from the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This was supposed to be his return to full-season excellence, but the talented righty was injured and then cratered instead. He gave up 2.32 home runs per nine innings, the worst mark in MLB among pitchers who threw at least 80 innings and his 6.65 ERA was seventh-worst. Like Rodón, there was an occasional glimmer of strong stuff, but he ended the season as one of many reasons the Yankees fizzled.

GRADE: F

Grew into a decent back-end starter this season, allowing three-or-fewer runs in 25 of his 32 starts. And was available all year, which the Yankees needed. His ERA (4.64) was slightly above MLB average, but he trimmed it nicely after it had ballooned to 6.30 on May 14. Schmidt only threw six-plus innings five times, but delivered 159 innings and had the fifth-best K/BB ratio on the Yankees. The 27-year-old figures to be a rotation factor in 2024. If he takes another leap, the Yanks may be onto something good.

GRADE: B-

Injuries destroyed Cortes’ season – he pitched once after May 30 and ended the season on the 60-day IL – and he finished 5-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 12 starts. His homer rate and walk rate both went up a tick this season, but the lefty, who was a 2022 All-Star and finished eighth in AL Cy Young voting, is a solid rebound candidate if his shoulder is OK.

GRADE: C

Yes, there were some hiccups, but the closer was mostly very good, converting 24-of-27 save chances, including his last 13. He notched a 2.86 ERA and allowed only 51 hits and two homers in 63 innings, while fanning 71 and walking 23.

GRADE: A

The lefty was an effective part of the bullpen, which went into the final weekend of the season with the best ERA in all of baseball. Peralta did his part, giving up just 36 hits in 54 innings and recording a 2.83 ERA.

GRADE: B+

RON MARINACCIO

He only pitched once in the majors after July 30, getting sent down twice for fixes. Marinaccio had a 3.99 ERA in 45 big-league outings and still figures to have an impact on the bullpen next year.

GRADE: C-

Another shrewd discovery by an organization that excels at identifying and developing effective bullpen arms. Hamilton had injuries, but he recorded a 2.64 ERA in 39 games and gave up only 45 hits in 58 innings.

GRADE: A

In consecutive outings against Washington in August, he blew two games. That stumble added nearly a full run to his ERA, which still came in at a tidy 2.66 over 42 games. He contributed a scoreless outing in 33 of those games and struck out 10.6 per nine.

GRADE: B+

Stopgap starter/length reliever had close to the league average in ERA (4.28) in 25 games (13 starts) and was sixth on the Yankees in innings, though he threw just 90.1. He was 9-7, meaning he tied for second on the club in wins, too. Whether he’s a contributor next year or a trade chip remains to be seen, but he got noticed.

GRADE: B+

Abreu’s live arm – he averages around 97 miles per hour on his fastball – means he’ll get oodles of chances. But he’s wild (5.3 BB/9) and gave up 1.4 HR/9 this year, leading to a 4.73 ERA. That combo will keep him in the middle innings.

GRADE: C-

RANDY VÁSQUEZ

Another young pitcher who drew eyeballs, thanks to decent starts and length relief. In a small sample-size of just 11 games (five starts) and 37.2 innings, the soon-to-be 25-year-old righty had a 2.87 ERA.

GRADE: B



Sep 22, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his three run home run during the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

POSITION PLAYERS

AARON JUDGE

We’ll never know what the Yankees could have been had Judge been healthy all season. The Yanks were, of course, still alive when Judge hurt his toe making a sensational catch in Los Angeles in early June, but maybe that’s when their hopes died. Judge did not play again until July 28 and has acknowledged he’s been playing through pain. Still, he was a marvel, bashing 37 homers in 106 games and notching a 1.019 OPS. He was on pace to reach the upper 50s in home runs over a full season, which would’ve been a terrific follow-up to his 62 longballs last year. He was one of the few reasons to pay attention to the Yanks once they faded.

GRADE: A

He slugged 10 homers for the third straight season, a nice number for a member of a catching tandem. But he might be the odd catcher out this winter with the emergence of Austin Wells and a return from injury by defensive whiz José Trevino.

GRADE: B

AUSTIN WELLS

If this were a mustache report card, of course Wells would get an A. Baseball-wise, he showed promise as a potential starting catcher next year and showed some potential for thump with four homers and six doubles in 19 games, though he needs more consistency at the plate.

GRADE: B-

Other than Judge, he was the Yankees’ best offensive performer, perhaps reviving a career that many thought had sagged after the early promise of stardom. Torres, one of only two Yanks to play 150-plus games, was second on the team with 25 homers and a .800 OPS. He raised his OPS from 2022 thanks in part to diligent work on better controlling the strike zone. He struck out only 17.1 percent of the time, according to FanGraphs. He also raised his walk rate from a career-worst 6.8 percent last year to above league average.

GRADE: B+

Here’s the good about the heralded rookie’s season: He played a better shortstop than some forecasted, finishing tied for second in Defensive Runs Saved, according to the Fielding Bible and he was fourth in bWAR and fourth in homers on the Yankees. He also led the team in stolen bases and his speed could be a nice feature going forward for a mostly one-dimensional, unathletic offense. There’s some bad, too, though. Volpe, 22, batted just .209 with a .283 OBP. He also led the team with 167 strikeouts. Still, he showed skill and drive and personality and could be headed for stardom.

GRADE: C+

Sep 6, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jasson Dominguez (89) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

JASSON DOMÍNGUEZ

The Martian landed. And he lived up to the gargantuan hype that has followed him throughout his pro career, at least for eight games. The slugger, who doesn’t even turn 21 until February, is recovering from elbow surgery, but he bashed four homers in his brief time in the big leagues and had a .980 OPS, offering a tantalizing view of one possible pinstriped future. Let’s see how he does when he returns as a DH next year.

GRADE: Incomplete

DJLM will always suffer in comparison to his first two years in pinstripes, when he finished fourth and then third in AL MVP and won a batting title. But he just does not produce like he once did. A terrific August (.291/.391/.506, five homers in 22 games) polished up his overall numbers, but he did not have the season the Yankees needed (.243/.327/.390, 15 homers). He was one of four regulars who had an OPS above .700 (.717), but that’s a nearly hollow accomplishment on a team that struggled so badly on offense.

GRADE: D+

What became a difficult season started out great – before Rizzo and Fernando Tatis Jr. collided near first bases on May 28, Rizzo was rolling. But he was never the same afterward and continued to play. Finally, he was shut down with post-concussion syndrome and didn’t play after Aug. 1. When he got hurt, he was batting .304 with an .880 OPS and 11 home runs. He finished with a .244 average, a .706 OPS and 12 homers.

GRADE: B

OSWALDO CABRERA

He’s versatile, seeing at least some time at every position except pitcher and catcher, young (24) and trimmed his strikeout percentage nearly four points. But he has not proven he can hit consistently in the majors. The Yankees gifted him the left-field job before the season, which he could not seize.

GRADE: C-

GIANCARLO STANTON

He’s still one of the greats when it comes to hard contact – among the 33 hardest-hit balls in MLB this season, Stanton had nine, according to MLB’s Statcast. He also blasted the 400th home run of his career this season. The 33-year-old appeared in 101 games and hit 24 home runs, but was too often a liability at the plate, in the field and on the bases. His slash line was just .191/.275/.420 and, these days, he might bring more questions to the Yankees than answers.

GRADE: D

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

OSWALD PERAZA

He reached base in 32 of his 48 starts this season, but that’s really the only shiny offensive number on the 23-year-old’s stat sheet. He had a slash line of .191/.267/.272 with two homers and 14 RBI in 52 games. Still, he’s so good defensively he might one day bump Anthony Volpe off shortstop. Of course, he’s got to prove he can contribute offensively first.

GRADE: C-

ISIAH KINER-FALEFA

No longer the starting shortstop after 2022, IKF accepted a utility role and thrived, becoming just the sixth Yankee ever to make at least 70 starts in a season and appear defensively at second base, shortstop and third base and all three outfield spots. Randy Velarde was the last Yankee to do it, in 1992. Kiner-Falefa had a slash line of .242/.306/.340, stole 14 bases and batted .288 with runners in scoring position.

GRADE: B

JAKE BAUERS

The Yanks seemed to fall in love with the idea that Bauers would be more than a stopgap player. While he did match his career-best with 12 home runs, he struggled to get on base regularly (.279 OBP).

GRADE: C



BRAINTRUST

GM BRIAN CASHMAN

Cashman re-signed Judge and Rizzo last winter, two necessary and wise moves. Then he added Rodón, who most everyone on the planet believed would help bolster the rotation. But the Yankees needed more and they did not get it. Cashman failed to gird the Yankees for a potential Judge injury by signing another needed bat. The offense, long a pinstriped strength, sagged. Yes, injuries helped cause that, but Cashman did not do everything he could to guard against it. Of course, Steinbrenner might have told Cashman to stop adding payroll, too. Regardless, the Yanks did not upgrade at the deadline, either, though some of Cashman’s recent high-profile trades (Frankie Montas, Josh Donaldson, for instance) have been duds, anyway. The season slipped away, becoming what Cashman himself termed “a disaster.”

GRADE: D

MANAGER AARON BOONE

Boone always projects a positive outlook, which might drive impatient Yankee fans nuts, but is vital to the clubhouse culture of the modern ballplayer. If you’re expecting him to rip players after a loss, get over it – it’s not happening. Entering this injury-ravaged season, Boone had a career .603 winning percentage. The wheels fell off in 2023 as key players got hurt and no manager, even a firebrand who called out every failure and rejected both analytics and the collaborative nature of the Yankee machine could have guided this team to October. It’s much harder to win it all in the modern game than Billy Martin, Casey Stengel or Joe McCarthy could ever dream, a lesson the Yankee fans who grew up on the amazing Core Four dynasty often forget. Boone, who is signed through 2024 with an option for 2025, is not the reason for this disappointment. Nor should he be the fall guy.

GRADE: B-