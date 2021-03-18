Grading the Vikings’ recent free agency signings

The Vikings were heading into the 2021 offseason in a bit of a predicament.

Minnesota was set to be over the base salary cap. With a lot of veteran players on costly contracts, the team looked like it had tough decisions on the horizon.

The Vikings released some veterans and restructured with others, leading to the team having enough room to maneuver through the earliest stages of free agency. And maneuver they did. Minnesota has already made a few big moves the last few weeks.

Here are the team’s moves in free agency so far, followed by a brief recap and grades for each:

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Former Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson. Photo:AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Vikings made their first big splash in free agency by agreeing to terms with Tomlinson. Tomlinson can be a good pass-rushing complement to Michael Pierce on the interior of the defensive line, assuming 2020 is any indication. Even if he's more of a run-stopper, he will help the Vikings put less men in the box. At best, Tomlinson can be a big boost to the Minnesota defensive line when it comes to getting pressure and taking up blockers. At worst, he's still going to help with the run defense. PFF projected his contract to be four years, $13.13 million per year. His actual deal was two years, $10.5 million per year. Grade: A-

OT Rashod Hill

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Rashod Hill. Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

If Hill is nothing more than a depth option, then great. Presumably, the Vikings will add a rookie to take the place of Riley Reiff at this point. Maybe they add a low-cost option in free agency. But Hill can fill in if the offensive line unit suffers any injuries. He's a swing tackle who has value as a reserve. Grade: B

WR Chad Beebe

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe. Photo: Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports

Beebe was serviceable as a wide receiver this past season. He's probably not the Vikings' wide receiver three or the No. 1 punt returner, but he's an option further down the depth chart on offense and special teams. And the veteran minimum makes it a cheap deal. Grade: B-

Story continues

LB Nick Vigil

Former Chargers LB LB Nick Vigil. Photo: Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY

Vigil played in 15 games for the Chargers this past season. He finished with an overall PFF grade of 60.6. He's not going to be a stellar player as a starter, but he's a decent option as a third linebacker for a team that plays as much nickel defense as the Vikings. With this move, Minnesota likely downgraded from LB Eric Wilson, but Wilson is most likely going to be a player that the team cannot afford, so it makes sense. Grade: C+

CB Patrick Peterson

Former Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson. Photo: Patrick Breen via Imagn Content Services

Besides Tomlinson, Peterson is the Vikings' other big-ticket signing this offseason. Peterson's body of work is impressive. He has been named an eight-time Pro Bowler. He is also a three-time first-team All-Pro. However, Peterson's recent seasons have not been on-par with the ones early on in his NFL career. He had a 55.2 PFF grade in 2020. In 2019, he had a 68.6 PFF grade. Peterson is still getting turnovers and defending passes, but he's also getting burned in coverage, more so than he did in the past. If Mike Zimmer and company can help Peterson put together a resurgent season, then Peterson could not only greatly help the Vikings in 2021, but he could be looking at a big pay day. But given that he's 31 in July and has been inconsistent for two seasons, that is a risky bet to make on a cornerback. Grade: C+

1

1