Grading the Vikings’ major offseason decisions so far

Jack White
3 min read
With the way the salary cap is set for 2021, the Vikings are left with some tough financial decisions this offseason.

The team has made some of those choices already. Minnesota has cut key veterans in an attempt to save money on the 2021 salary cap and gear up for the next NFL season. So Vikings Wire has composed a list of some of the major decisions the team has made, followed by a letter grade for each.

The Vikings have released CB Tae Hayes and CB Cordrea Tankersley, among other moves, but those decisions will not be graded.

Here is an analysis of the team’s biggest moves:

The Vikings releasing TE Kyle Rudolph

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Rudolph has been a key player for the Vikings over the past 10 seasons. That said, this choice was obvious. Rudolph's cap hit was way too big for his role in the offense. With tight ends Irv Smith Jr. and Tyler Conklin waiting in the wings, it didn't make much sense to keep Rudolph. Add in what he said publicly, and this move seemed like a formality. Grade: A

The Vikings releasing K Dan Bailey

Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey. Photo: AP Photo/Jim Mone

This decision also isn't too surprising. Bailey was coming off a very inconsistent 2020 where he made a little over 68% of his field goals and 86% of his extra points. The team also signed kicker Greg Joseph this offseason. Bailey's agent said the team wanted to renegotiate the kicker's contract. If Bailey didn't want to do that, it seemed like moving on was best for both parties. Grade: A

Minnesota releasing LT Riley Reiff

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Riley Reiff. Syndication: Argus Leader

I wasn't a big fan of this decision. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reported that the Vikings were hoping to restructure Reiff's deal. That didn't happen and the left tackle ended up being released. Reiff only gave up one sack in 2020. He also had just one penalty this past season, tallying a PFF grade of 71.4. With how inconsistent the Vikings' offensive line has been, the team should have made keeping Reiff more of a priority. Grade: C

The team restructuring with P Britton Colquitt

Minnesota Vikings punter Britton Colquitt. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

After Bailey left, it seemed possible that punter/holder Britton Colquitt could be released as well. Like Bailey, Colquitt was coming off an inconsistent 2020. He was also on a pricey contract. However, the team was able to keep Colquitt around, restructuring and saving money on the 2021 salary cap. In 2019, Colquitt had a good year. According to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune, Colquitt called 2019 the best year he has had in the NFL after a career-high 42.6 net yards on a career-low 62 punts in the 2019 regular season. If he can get back to that level, then the Vikings made a good call. Either way, the team was able to save cap space. Grade: B

Minnesota signing DE Stephen Weatherly

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

I'm back and forth on this one. Weatherly re-signed with his former team this offseason. After a disappointing stint with the Panthers, the defensive end has a chance to return to the Vikings and help their pass rush go back to being a strength. He had zero sacks in nine starts for Carolina in 2020. He had a PFF grade of 53.7. Also, he has a cap hit of $2.5 million for 2021, per Over The Cap. Maybe Weatherly can go back to being a good reserve with Minnesota. He had three sacks in each of his last two seasons with the Vikings. The team doesn't have $2.5 million to allocate to a lot of free agents this offseason, so Weatherly needs to be decent. But there are less safe bets to make. Grade: B-

1

1

