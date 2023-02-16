Grading the Vikings 2020 NFL draft class

Now that we are three years removed from the 2020 NFL draft class, we can start to get a semblance of what they are as professional football players.

Why do you need three years before you fully grade out a class? It’s simple. The development of young players takes time. The college game is competitive, but also incredibly different. The speed and spacing of the game is different on a significant level.

Now that the class has had three seasons to adjust to the NFL game, we can properly assess if the Vikings picked good players at each of their 15 picks.

22. WR Justin Jefferson

This one is a no-brainer. Jefferson has been incredible for the Vikings. This past season, Jefferson was the AP offensive player of the year with 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. His dominance and route running are impeccable and make him the best wide receiver in the league.

The only reasons the Vikings were able to draft him were due to the mismanagement of Stefon Diggs and the Philadelphia Eagles drafting Jalen Reagor. They capitalized on the Eagles mistake and it has set them up for a decade plus.

Grade: A+

31. CB Jeff Gladney

The talent that Gladney possessed was never an issue, but off-the-field problems ended his Vikings career after one season. He was indicted on assault charges in Texas and the Vikings released him shortly after those charges were filed.

Within months, Gladney was found not guilty and was hoping for a return to the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, but tragically passed away in a car accident. It is difficult to grade the pick with the player being talented and the end of his Vikings career so soon due to extenuating circumstances.

Grade: D+

58. LG Ezra Cleveland

When the Vikings drafted Cleveland, the thought was that he would be the future at left tackle. They decided during his first training camp to move him inside to guard and it ended up working out. He has been a starter for his three seasons and could potentially get extended this offseason.

Grade: B+

89. CB Cameron Dantzler

The Vikings were in need of multiple cornerbacks in this draft and they got a starter in Dantzler. He hasn’t been truly great, but anytime you get a starter in round three it’s a good thing. There is a chance that Dantzler doesn’t return this season with his cap hit and injury history, but the pick was great.

Grade: B

117. EDGE D.J. Wonnum

The Vikings have continued to go to the well of trying to find starting edge rushers in the middle rounds of the draft and Wonnum was the latest case. He was drafted at the request of Andre Patterson. Despite having Patterson pound the table for him, Wonnum hasn’t grown into anything more than a rotational pass rusher, which is fine for a fourth-round pick.

Grade: B-

130. DT James Lynch

A productive player at Baylor with a high motor, Lynch had 13.5 sacks in his senior season at Baylor. He came to the Vikings going from mainly a 5T in a 3-3-5 to a 3T in a 4-3 and it wasn’t his best fit. He showed some improvement this year getting to play 3-4 DE and he’s been a capable rotational player.

Grade: B

132. LB Troy Dye

With the health of Anthony Barr in question, the Vikings drafted Dye in hopes of developing him to potentially replace him as a starting linebacker. That never happened, but Dye has become a quality special teams player. A little bit of a disappointment for a fourth-round pick.

Grade: C-

169. CB Harrison Hand

The Vikings took their third cornerback in Hand but he didn’t latch on with the Vikings. He was thought to maybe be a breakout contender in 2021, but was released in the second round of cuts this past training camp.

Grade: D+

176. WR K.J. Osborn

Drafted as a punt and kick returner, Osborn worked really hard at his craft and developed himself into a quality wide receiver. This season, he showed that he has the ability to be relied upon in a major role. The Vikings have a track record of hitting on wide receivers in the fifth round and Osborn is an example of that.

Grade: A-

203. LT Blake Brandel

A large tackle that is an average athlete, Brandel has developed himself into a capable swing tackle. He still has issues with speed rushers on the outside, but if he gets his hands on you, he wins more reps than he loses. Really solid depth piece.

Grade: B

205. S Josh Metellus

After a solid career at Michigan without really being a standout, Metellus has been an excellent special teams player for the Vikings, including two blocked punts this season. He was also solid when asked to play on defense as well and had the game-winning interception against the Detroit Lions in week three. Really solid depth is a good result for a sixth-round pick.

Grade: B

225. EDGE Kenny Willekes

A hyper-productive pass rusher for Michigan State, Willekes has had injuries derail his development, including sitting out all of 2022. There is likely still something there with him, but it’s hard to have much hope with how little we have seen of him on the field. Regardless, it was great process by the Vikings.

Grade: C+

244. QB Nate Stanley

The Vikings haven’t done a lot as far as trying to take a quarterback in the draft in recent years, but taking Stanley was great process. Unfortunately, the player was never good and he was on the practice squad for two years before being released.

Grade: D

249. S Brian Cole

The Vikings had a tendency to take pairs of teammates in the NFL draft and did so with Cole and Dantzler. Unfortunately, Cole didn’t make Vikings out of training camp and didn’t stick around on rosters after that. It’s disappointing to not get anything out of a draft pick, but it was essentially getting a priority UDFA.

Grade: F

253. OL Kyle Hinton

After playing LT for DII Washburn, Hinton was moved to the interior and the Vikings tried to develop him as a potential guard due to his size. They did a good job of it, but he never quite got there in his three years with the team. They tried to bring him back on a futures deal, but he took a $100k signing bonus with the Atlanta Falcons in January.

Grade: C

