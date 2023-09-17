Grading Vanderbilt football's loss to UNLV in one of Clark Lea's biggest failures

LAS VEGAS — Clark Lea said in his postgame press conference that Saturday's loss to UNLV doesn't end Vanderbilt football's chances at a bowl game.

He's technically correct − there are still eight games remaining. But only technically: the 40-37 loss to UNLV, especially in the third year of his coaching tenure after taking a step forward in Year 2, is about as back-breaking, deflating and unacceptable as they come.

Now, after spending the whole offseason talking about a bowl, the Commodores (2-2) would need to win four SEC games to get there against opponents far more talented than the Rebels. As such, the performance against UNLV (2-1) at Allegiant Stadium was one of the biggest failures of Lea's tenure.

Offense: C-

How do you grade a unit that alternated between back-breaking mistakes and highlight-reel worthy plays? The offense committed three of the four turnovers (the bad snap on the punt being the exception) but also put up 427 yards of total offense and 5.6 yards per play. London Humphreys was once again a bright spot with his second straight 100-yard receiving game.

Defense: C-

Not all of the points scored are on the defense − some came as a result of turnovers. Still, UNLV put up 403 total yards of offense, and as it usually is, the pass defense was an issue. UNLV had 7.5 yards per attempt in the passing game and this grade would likely be lower if not for two interceptions, one a pick-6 by Martel Hight and one in the fourth quarter that set up the ultimately missed field goal.

Special teams: F

Once again, special teams were the biggest cause of the loss. There were two main culprits: a bad snap on a punt in the second quarter that resulted in a fumble and a short field for UNLV, and the missed field goal toward the end of the fourth quarter.

Coaching: F

The consistent turnovers and sloppiness have come up two weeks in a row and while the various players who committed the turnovers deserve some of the blame, the fact that it's a trend falls largely on the coaching staff. In addition, a late timeout in the fourth quarter gave UNLV new life; if it hadn't been called, the game likely would've gone to overtime.

Lea said it was not his intention to call the timeout and it was called by an unnamed player on the field, but that the player felt the timeout was appropriate to call also ultimately falls on the coaching staff.

Overall: F

The overall grade can't be anything else after losing to a clearly less-talented team from an inferior conference. Four turnovers would be bad against Georgia, but it's unacceptable against UNLV. Although Lea was not technically wrong when he said this loss doesn't destroy the chances of making a bowl, the odds of reaching one without a win over UNLV are about as close to zero as you can get without actually being zero.

