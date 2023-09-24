Grading UNC football against Pitt: Special teams in spotlight

Special teams were in the spotlight in UNC football’s road win at Pitt.

There was some good and some bad in that area, but the 17th-ranked Tar Heels (4-0, 1-0 ACC) passed their first road test of the season with a bounce-back effort on defense and an all-around performance on offense.

UNC quarterback Drake Maye had a magical, ESPN-worthy play and Alijah Huzzie made several big plays in key moments to lead UNC, which is 4-0 for the first time since 1997.

Here are our grades from the Tar Heels’ first ACC game of the 2023 season.

Offense: B

Quarterback Drake Maye did his thing, running back Omarion Hampton was solid at keeping the defense honest and wide receiver JJ Jones had more than 100 yards receiving to round out a balanced effort.

Defense: C

Pitt bullied UNC on the first two drives before the Heels buckled down and limited the Panthers over the final two-plus quarters. Alijah Huzzie had two interceptions and Kaimon Rucker had two sacks.

Special teams: C

Noah Burnette made a pair of field goals and Alijah Huzzie had a punt return for a touchdown, but UNC had a punt blocked and allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Coaching: B

After a slow start, UNC responded in the right way. Last year’s team might not have fared as well under pressure.

Overall: B

Pitt won a pair of overtime games in UNC’s last two trips to the Steel City. The Tar Heels ended that streak and started its ACC schedule with a win. This squad didn't fold when things got tough.

