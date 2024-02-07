February’s national signing day was quiet for UNC football, which received letters of intent in mid-December from its 27 recruits in the 2024 class.

Mack Brown’s Tar Heels are fourth in the ACC, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and No. 26 nationally. The ACC schools ahead of UNC are Miami, Clemson and Florida State.

Among its 27 signees, UNC has 20 early enrollees. Two defensive players, a wide receiver and an offensive lineman lead the way as the Tar Heels’ top recruits.

Here’s a look at UNC’s top prospects, its biggest miss and a grade for the 2024 class.

How did UNC football recruiting class 2024 rank?

Top signees: WR Jordan Shipp, No. 19 WR, No. 91 overall; ATH Jadien Patterson, No. 10 athlete, No. 163 overall; S Malcom Ziglar, No. 15 wide receiver, No. 193 overall; OT Andrew Rosinski, No. 26 offensive tackle, No. 505 overall

Biggest miss: UNC had two players back out of commitments, but Weddington wide receiver Keenan Jackson delivered the biggest blow. The day before the opening of the early signing period in mid-December, Jackson flipped to NC State. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout was MVP of the NCHSAA 4A state championship game.

Grade: B – For the most part, the Tar Heels did what they needed to do in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail. UNC added five offensive linemen and 11 defensive players in the 2024 class. Those were clear areas of need.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Grading UNC football’s 2024 recruiting class: Tar Heels' top prospects