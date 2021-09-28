Grading the top 10 picks from 2021 draft class after 3 weeks

The good thing about drafting in the top 10 is that your team has a good chance of adding a blue-chip talent and potential impact player, but it’s also probably a sign that your team has more than a few roster holes.

That was the case for the Atlanta Falcons, who barely defeated the Giants in Week 3 to record their first win of the year. Atlanta’s game-winning kick by Younghoe Koo was set up by a 25-yard catch from rookie Kyle Pitts to put the team in field goal position.

Here’s a look at the top 10 draft picks from the 2021 rookie class with individual grades after three weeks of NFL football.

No. 1: QB Trevor Lawrence - Jaguars

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Team record: 0-3

Season stats: 64-118, 669 passing yards, 5 TDs, 7 INTs, 60.3 passer rating

Analysis: Lawrence is doing pretty much what everyone expected. He’s made some incredible throws and also looked like a rookie on a bad team with seven interceptions. The future is bright but the present is going to be rough for Urban Meyer and Lawrence as they adapt to the NFL game.

Grade: C+

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson - Jets

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK

Team record: 0-3

Season stats: 58-105, 628 passing yards, 2 TDs, 7 INTs, 51.6 passer rating

Analysis: Wilson’s struggles in New York coupled with Sam Darnold’s success in Carolina pretty clearly points to the Jets being the problem. Wilson has suffered from poor route spacing and awful protection up. The kid is ultra talented and there have been flashes but he’s in the worst situation of any rookie QB. Seven interceptions with two touchdowns is pretty bad regardless of the circumstances, though.

Grade: D+

No. 3: QB Trey Lance - 49ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Team record: 2-1

Season stats: 1-1, 5 passing yards, 1 TD, 127.1 passer rating

Analysis: Lance is in the best situation of the top rookie quarterbacks but it’s hard to grade him on just one pass. He did complete it for a 5-yard touchdown, but he hasn’t had to deal with the kind of pressure that Lawrence and Wilson have as starters. Lance should continue to be sprinkled in throughout the season.

Grade: A-

No. 4: TE Kyle Pitts - Falcons

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Team record: 1-2

Season stats: 11 catches for 137 yards on 17 targets

Analysis: Pitts hasn’t set the league on fire, but he made a key catch to set up Atlanta’s first win of the season against New York. The Falcons’ offense has only been able to dink and dunk, which has slowed the production of the team’s pass-catchers through the first three games. So while Pitts hasn’t been great, he’s been solid and is in position to have his role expand throughout the season.

Grade: B

No. 5: WR Ja'Marr Chase - Bengals

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Team record: 2-1

Season stats: 11 catches, 220 yards, 4 TDs, 16 targets

Analysis: Chase looked rocky coming into the season but has hit the ground running and been arguably the top offensive rookie in this year’s class. Falcons fans question whether or not the team should have drafted a QB, but Chase looks like a budding superstar in just three games. Joe Burrow is picking up right where he left off throwing to Chase at LSU.

Grade: A+

No. 6: Jaylen Waddle - Dolphins

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Team record: 1-2

Season stats: 22 catches, 167 yards, 1 TD, 26 targets

Analysis: Waddle looks like the real deal, but his rookie season may not show what he’s really capable as the team struggles with more quarterback injuries. He’s caught 85 percent of his targets, but his low yardage total is a result of the offensive issues Miami has. The former Alabama standout is also a great special teams weapon.

Grade: B+

No. 7: OL Penei Sewell - Lions

.Junfu Han-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Team record: 0-3

Season stats: 3 games started

Analysis: The Lions don’t have much going for them at the moment, but at least the first pick of the Dan Campbell era looks like an absolute home run. Sewell was forced to start at left tackle and has more than held his own through three weeks. Plus, his pass protection has been stellar.

Grade: A

No. 8: CB Jaycee Horn - Panthers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Team record: 3-0

Season stats: 5 tackles (3 solo), 1 INT, 1 pass deflection

Analysis: Horn was playing well but landed on the injured reserve list with a foot injury. I’m not going to hold that against him, though, especially with the team sitting in first place in the NFC South with a 3-0 record.

Grade: A-

No. 9: CB Pat Surtain - Broncos

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Team record: 3-0

Season stats: 9 tackles (7 solo), 1 INT, 2 passes defended

Analysis: Surtain has played really well, especially for a rookie corner which is considered one of the hardest positions to transition to in the NFL. Surtain has one interception (more than the entire Falcons’ defense after three weeks). Like Horn and the Panthers, Surtain’s Broncos are one of the NFL’s surprise 3-0 teams. Thus far, the Alabama CB looks like the real deal.

Grade: A

No. 10: WR DeVonta Smith - Eagles

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Team record: 1-2

Season stats: 11 catches, 115 yards, 1 TD, 21 targets

Analysis: Smith got off to a fast start in Week 1 against the Falcons, but the Alabama wideout has had two mediocre games in a row. He’s caught just 11 of 21 total targets, and only five of his last 13. He’s got a bright future, but perhaps isn’t ready to be a difference maker just yet for the Eagles

Grade: B-

