Grading the Titans’ signing of WR Chris Moore

The Tennessee Titans made their first addition to the wide receivers room in free agency after they signed former Houston Texans wide receiver Chris Moore on Wednesday.

Moore is coming off the best season of his career after totaling 548 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 48 catches. His best game came against Dallas in Week 14, where he was targeted 11 times, catching 10 of those passes for 124 yards.

In an ideal world. you would have preferred for the Titans to go the younger route considering Moore will be 30 in a few months, but this at least brings an experienced receiver to an offense that could use all the help it can get.

This move isn’t going to make them the division favorites or solve their issue at wide receiver, but Moore gives this receivers room some much-needed depth.

Also, the NFL draft is only one week away. I’ll give the Titans the benefit of the doubt that they’ll make a significant addition or two to their roster before making final proclamations on the group.

However, this grade is subject to change should they end next weekend with Moore still being slotted as a top two or three wide receiver on the depth chart. For now, I’ll give this addition an average mark:

Grade: C

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire