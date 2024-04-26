Grading Titans’ selection of JC Latham in 2024 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans have selected offensive tackle JC Latham with the seventh pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Latham played right tackle at Alabama, but is projected to have the ability to play on the left side.

What does Latham’s game entail? What grade does this pick deserve? Let’s break it down.

Latham is a BEHEMOTH, standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 342 pounds. The 21-year-old is an absolute road grader in the run game with incredible play strength. He finishes blocks with tenacity and fights until the whistle. Latham’s efforts in run-blocking earned him a 79.6 grade in that area in 2023.

Latham moves a lot better than most people his size and showcased impressive foot speed in pass protection throughout his career. As you can imagine, Latham’s anchor is incredible. As a result, he is never bull-rushed. The 2023 first-team All-SEC honoree recorded an 81.7 pass-blocking grade last season.

Latham’s biggest flaw at the moment is penalty trouble. The Mississippi native was the guilty party of eighteen flags over the past two seasons.

Overall, the sky is the limit for JC Latham. With Bill Callahan in his corner, he has all the makings of a franchise cornerstone for years to come.

Grade: B+

