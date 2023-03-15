Grading the Titans’ expected signing of OL Daniel Brunskill

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon decided to double down with his decision to snag some seriously underutilized talent from his old stomping grounds.

The Titans and former 49ers guard Daniel Brunskill reportedly agreed to a two-year deal that will bring the versatile offensive lineman to Tennessee.

Brunskill is a true Swiss Army knife who is capable of contributing all across the offensive line.

The San Diego State product accounted for 354 snaps at right guard, 108 snaps at left guard, 36 snaps at right tackle, and 20 at center last season.

In total, he tallied a respectable 518 offensive snaps on the year, allowing 11 pressures, zero sacks and zero quarterback hits, while also not being charged with a single penalty over that span.

Brunskill ended his 2022 campaign with an overall grade of 69.0 (nice), while also receiving a 79.6 for his pass-blocking and a 61.5 for his run-blocking, per Pro Football Focus.

This is another fantastic addition that won’t steal the national headlines, but it will surely make an impact come the fall.

Despite his invaluable versatility, Brunskill will likely fill Tennessee’s vacant hole at right guard. This should be beneficial for the Titans’ new lineman as he can now focus on one spot after spending last season plugging in wherever he was needed.

This move has serious short-term and long-term potential, therefore, I have to give this move another stamp of approval, assuming the guaranteed dollars are reasonable once they’re released.

Grade: A

