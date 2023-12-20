Grading Texas Tech football recruiting class: How did the Red Raiders fare?

If the Texas Tech football team can put together two more recruiting classes as promising on paper as the two most recent, the Red Raiders might have a shot to reclaim the heights they achieved during the peak Mike Leach years.

Tech signed 20 high-school players and a junior-college transfer to scholarship agreements on Wednesday. From that group, five are among the top 50 prospects in the state on the 247Sports composite index: Temple Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson, Prosper offensive tackle Ellis Davis, Sachse defensive edge player Cheta Ofili, Pflugerville Weiss safety Peyton Morgan and Hutto quarterback Will Hammond. Another six are in the state's top 100.

The Red Raiders restocked most with five offensive linemen, five defensive backs, four receivers and three defensive edge players.

Tech doesn't appear to be short in quality or quantity across the board. Tech landed three state top-100 players for the offensive line, two each at receiver, defensive edge and defensive back and one apiece at quarterback and running back.

Throw in 10 acquisitions Tech announced from the NCAA transfer portal, a group that's No. 6 in the 247Sports composite.

How does the Texas Tech football recruiting class of 2024 rank?

247Sports Composite class rank: No. 23 overall, No. 1 in Big 12

Top signees: WR Micah Hudson, No. 3 wide receiver, No. 7 overall; OT Ellis Davis, No. 15 offensive tackle, No. 171 overall; DE Cheta Ofili, No. 14 defensive edge, No. 188 overall.

Biggest miss: Lindale OL Casey Poe is the nation's No. 85 prospect and the state's No. 15 who visited Texas Tech five times. He signed with Alabama.

Grade: B — Texas Tech hasn't had back-to-back recruiting classes ranked among the nation's top 30 since 2011 and 2012, but is in position to do that with last year's group coming in at No. 28 and this year's at No. 23.

On a high note: Defense rules in Texas Tech football's Independence Bowl conquest of Cal

Weekly chat: How do edge positions project for 2024? | Texas Tech football Q&A

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Grading Texas Tech football 2024 recruiting class: Our report card