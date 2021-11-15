Grading the Texans: How have the quarterbacks fared?

The Houston Texans are 1-8 and coming out of their bye week, which makes it a perfect time to evaluate the direction of the team by position.

According to center-guard Justin McCray, the Texans have had some of the same composure out of 10-year veteran Tyrod Taylor and rookie third-rounder Davis Mills.

“I feel like both Tyrod and Davis, they’re both collected people,” McCray told reporters on Nov. 8. They don’t let a lot of things get to him. So, when bad things do tend to happen, they’re always ready for the next play to make another play. I think there isn’t much difference in that.”

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

It was going so well for Taylor after the 37-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Pro Bowler was able to showcase that he had maybe one good season left in him. Taylor was able to meld his experience with his existing mobility to extend plays. Then, he strained his hamstring and left at halftime of Week 2’s 31-21 loss at the Cleveland Browns. When Taylor came back in Week 9, he chucked three interceptions and looked washed up.

On the season, Taylor has gone 55-of-87 for 656 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions, taken six sacks, and posted an 83.3 passer rating. The Texans are 1-2 with Taylor under center.

Grade: C-

Some of what has happened to Mills has been unfair. Here, rookie, go start for a team with a diminished offensive line, lack of a running game, and carry the team on your shoulders weekly. This scenario is one in which Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has lived for at least the past four seasons, and the ceiling has been wild-card wins. Mills had no chance and has looked like a part of the problem for the 2021 Texans.

The Stanford product gets high marks for his ability to be levelheaded and not let mistakes affect him. One area where he seems to be substandard is his ability to affect the game. Mills just seems to blend into the offense; he hasn’t been catalytic at all, not previous rookie quarterbacks Houston has had.

The Texans are an abominable 0-6 with Mills, who has gone 140-of-209 for 1,357 yards, seven touchdowns, eight interceptions, taken 20 sacks, and posted an 80.2 passer rating.

