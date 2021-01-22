Grading the Texans’ 7 remaining coaching candidates
The Houston Texans are performing their due diligence as they seek to install the fourth full-time coach in franchise history.
Here is a grading of the seven remaining coaching candidates according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.
Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy — A+
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Bieniemy would be the players' favorite coach immediately, which would be a great way to heal the tension between Deshaun Watson and the organization. All's well that ends well, and the Texans would be back on track with their soft rebuild.
Indianapolis Colts DC Matt Eberflus — A
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Eberflus has been a key part of keeping the Colts competitive since his 2018 arrival, which was done under the cover of joining Josh McDaniels' staff. When the New England Patriots offensive coordinator jilted the Colts, Eberflus stayed on-board, which is a testament to his character. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has had conversations and picked Eberflus' brain before. There could be chemistry there.
Carolina Panthers OC Joe Brady — B
(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Historically, this publication has been critical of Brady as coach due to his youth more than anything. However, he does bring many radical, successful concepts to the offensive side. If Houston could pair him up with an older defensive coordinator or assistant head coach to act as a regent, Brady could get on-the-job training while kicking Houston's offense into high gear.
Jim Caldwell — B-
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Some coaches just kind of fail even when they have great quarterbacks, but Caldwell has proven in his stops with the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions that the team will always stay competitive as long as the franchise man is under center. The Lions have been trash since Caldwell left, and they still have Matthew Stafford. The Texans would get back to playoff contention immediately with Caldwell, but he is 66 years old and Houston would have to look for a replacement in the coming years.
Buffalo Bills DC Leslie Frazier — C
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Frazier is a retread and he only produced one winning season in his first stint as a coach in Minnesota from 2010-13. Albeit he virtually had no quarterback during that time, just the greatest running back of the decade in Adrian Peterson. Almost an inverse of the Joe Brady problem, if Frazier could concentrate on the defense while Tim Kelly was left as the offensive coordinator, the Texans might be able to get back to playoff contention.
Marvin Lewis — D
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Lewis produced the most winning seasons and the most playoff appearances of any Cincinnati Bengals coach from 2003-18, but he never won a playoff game. Houston fans want to see Watson playing in a conference title game at a minimum, not continuing to pile up wild-card wins and divisional playoff appearances like the 2020s' answer to Warren Moon.
Ravens WR coach David Culley — D-
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
There is an old saying: "If he's so good, why is he available?" The wise adage is especially true of 65-year-olds who have never been so much as an interim coach. After 26 years in the NFL, now is the time to give Culley a shot? How is that working out for the Denver Broncos and 62-year-old Vic Fangio?