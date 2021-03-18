Grading the Texans’ 2021 NFL free agency signings

The Houston Texans were very active in free agency, making a series of signings to bolster their roster, which is also seeing a transition from the 3-4 defense to the Tampa-2 scheme with a 4-3 front.

In keeping with general manager Nick Caserio’s theme of “hitting singles and doubles” in free agency, the signings will be graded accordingly with the same baseball theme.

S Terrence Brooks

Brooks gave the New England Patriots a quality defensive back who could play safety and also special teams. At 29 years old, he should be able to provide the Texans experience on the back end without exposing them to getting burned. Grade: single

LB Christian Kirksey

Kirksey was impactful for the Green Bay Packers in his lone season with them in 2020 with two interceptions, four pass breakups, and 2.0 sacks. Kirksey should be able to provide Houston with playmaking as a linebacker in their new Tampa-2 scheme. Grade: double

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

Hill has the ability to play special teams while also gettin in on nickel downs as a coverage linebacker. He is also a former New England Patriots 2016 draft pick, which means Caserio has done his homework on him and kept tabs on him throughout his career. Grade: single

CB Terrance Mitchell

Mitchell is good enough to plug the cornerback hole on a team's roster. The Cleveland Browns were the longest stop of his career at three seasons. In 2020, with a full season played, he recorded 13 pass breakups. Grade: single

QB Tyrod Taylor

Best case scenario: Houston signed a competent backup who can win games if God forbid Deshaun Watson gets injured. Worst case scenario: Houston signed a competent starter who can win games while the future sits on the sidelines. Grade: RBI double

DT Maliek Collins

Collins had a great year in 2019, his contract season with the Dallas Cowboys, but he wasn't as effective with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. However, he has experience playing the three-technique defensive tackle, which is key in defensive coordinator Lovie Smith's scheme. Grade: single

WR Chris Moore

Moore has experience as a returner, but will primarily be a guy who can play special teams for the Texans. Grade: single

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

Washington was using Pierre-Louis as an outside linebacker, but he only produced 1.0 sack. He has experience playing in a comparable scheme that the Texans will employ, as he was with Seattle from 2014-16. Grade: single

LB Joe Thomas

Thomas' playing days in Dallas allowed him to fill in at various spots along the linebacking corps. He can play all three positions as a linebacker in the 4-3. Thomas can also fill in on special teams. Grade: double

G Justin McCray

With the release of Senio Kelemete and Zach Fulton, the Texans needed someone who could play along the interior offensive line. Houston got a decent reserve center-guard with the former Atlanta Falcon. Grade: single

WR Andre Roberts

Roberts is a former Pro Bowler and was a key part of the Buffalo Bills' special teams success in 2020, which was also integral to their AFC Championship Game qualification. If Roberts, 33, still has anything left in the tank, Houston ought to be able to cultivate hidden yardage, which will definitely help them in a post-Deshaun Watson reality. Grade: double

CB Tremon Smith

Smith is also another returner and special teamer who can play cornerback in a pinch. Grade: out

LB Tae Davis

Davis played 13 games for the Browns in 2020 and gave them support on special teams and on defense. The former New York Giants 2018 undrafted free agent fits the bill as a "hold down the fort" guy. Grade: single

CB Tavierre Thomas

Thomas should be an upgrade over Phillip Gaines at cornerback, and he has experience playing with Terrance Mitchell and current safety Eric Murray. Most of his work came on special teams though. Grade: single

RB Mark Ingram

Ingram may be near the end of the line in his career at 31 years old. However, he may still have one good season left in him; after all, it was in 2019 that he earned a Pro Bowl selection. If Ingram has anything left in the tank, it should help Houston cultivate a much needed balanced attack. Grade: single

C Justin Britt

Britt hasn't played football since October of 2019 when he had a knee injury. He was a quality starter for the Seahawks from 2014-19, playing a variety of roles from right tackle to guard to center. However, with starter Nick Martin already on the street, Houston will be searching for answers. As a backup, Britt makes sense. As a starter, it is an iffy proposition. Grade: out

DE Shaq Lawson — trade

The Dolphins got what they needed in a big-bodied inside linebacker, and the Texans got someone who can put their hand in the dirt as a down lineman off the edge in the 4-3. Lawson had 6.5 sacks in 2019, his contract year with the Bills. Grade: double

OT Marcus Cannon — trade

Cannon opted out of the 2020 season, and has been a stalwart at right tackle for the Patriots. At worst, the Texans got a swing tackle who can adequately back up left tackle Laremy Tunsil and right tackle Tytus Howard. At best, they got a starter who can kick Howard inside at one of the vacant guard spots. Grade: single

