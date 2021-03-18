Grading the Texans’ 2021 NFL free agency signings
The Houston Texans were very active in free agency, making a series of signings to bolster their roster, which is also seeing a transition from the 3-4 defense to the Tampa-2 scheme with a 4-3 front.
In keeping with general manager Nick Caserio’s theme of “hitting singles and doubles” in free agency, the signings will be graded accordingly with the same baseball theme.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Brooks gave the New England Patriots a quality defensive back who could play safety and also special teams. At 29 years old, he should be able to provide the Texans experience on the back end without exposing them to getting burned. Grade: single
LB Christian Kirksey
Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal S-Imagn Content Services, LLC
Kirksey was impactful for the Green Bay Packers in his lone season with them in 2020 with two interceptions, four pass breakups, and 2.0 sacks. Kirksey should be able to provide Houston with playmaking as a linebacker in their new Tampa-2 scheme. Grade: double
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Hill has the ability to play special teams while also gettin in on nickel downs as a coverage linebacker. He is also a former New England Patriots 2016 draft pick, which means Caserio has done his homework on him and kept tabs on him throughout his career. Grade: single
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Mitchell is good enough to plug the cornerback hole on a team's roster. The Cleveland Browns were the longest stop of his career at three seasons. In 2020, with a full season played, he recorded 13 pass breakups. Grade: single
QB Tyrod Taylor
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Best case scenario: Houston signed a competent backup who can win games if God forbid Deshaun Watson gets injured. Worst case scenario: Houston signed a competent starter who can win games while the future sits on the sidelines. Grade: RBI double
DT Maliek Collins
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Collins had a great year in 2019, his contract season with the Dallas Cowboys, but he wasn't as effective with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. However, he has experience playing the three-technique defensive tackle, which is key in defensive coordinator Lovie Smith's scheme. Grade: single
WR Chris Moore
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Moore has experience as a returner, but will primarily be a guy who can play special teams for the Texans. Grade: single
LB Kevin Pierre-Louis
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Washington was using Pierre-Louis as an outside linebacker, but he only produced 1.0 sack. He has experience playing in a comparable scheme that the Texans will employ, as he was with Seattle from 2014-16. Grade: single
LB Joe Thomas
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Thomas' playing days in Dallas allowed him to fill in at various spots along the linebacking corps. He can play all three positions as a linebacker in the 4-3. Thomas can also fill in on special teams. Grade: double
G Justin McCray
(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
With the release of Senio Kelemete and Zach Fulton, the Texans needed someone who could play along the interior offensive line. Houston got a decent reserve center-guard with the former Atlanta Falcon. Grade: single
WR Andre Roberts
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Roberts is a former Pro Bowler and was a key part of the Buffalo Bills' special teams success in 2020, which was also integral to their AFC Championship Game qualification. If Roberts, 33, still has anything left in the tank, Houston ought to be able to cultivate hidden yardage, which will definitely help them in a post-Deshaun Watson reality. Grade: double
CB Tremon Smith
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Smith is also another returner and special teamer who can play cornerback in a pinch. Grade: out
LB Tae Davis
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Davis played 13 games for the Browns in 2020 and gave them support on special teams and on defense. The former New York Giants 2018 undrafted free agent fits the bill as a "hold down the fort" guy. Grade: single
CB Tavierre Thomas
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Thomas should be an upgrade over Phillip Gaines at cornerback, and he has experience playing with Terrance Mitchell and current safety Eric Murray. Most of his work came on special teams though. Grade: single
RB Mark Ingram
(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Ingram may be near the end of the line in his career at 31 years old. However, he may still have one good season left in him; after all, it was in 2019 that he earned a Pro Bowl selection. If Ingram has anything left in the tank, it should help Houston cultivate a much needed balanced attack. Grade: single
C Justin Britt
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Britt hasn't played football since October of 2019 when he had a knee injury. He was a quality starter for the Seahawks from 2014-19, playing a variety of roles from right tackle to guard to center. However, with starter Nick Martin already on the street, Houston will be searching for answers. As a backup, Britt makes sense. As a starter, it is an iffy proposition. Grade: out
DE Shaq Lawson — trade
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
The Dolphins got what they needed in a big-bodied inside linebacker, and the Texans got someone who can put their hand in the dirt as a down lineman off the edge in the 4-3. Lawson had 6.5 sacks in 2019, his contract year with the Bills. Grade: double
OT Marcus Cannon — trade
Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports
Cannon opted out of the 2020 season, and has been a stalwart at right tackle for the Patriots. At worst, the Texans got a swing tackle who can adequately back up left tackle Laremy Tunsil and right tackle Tytus Howard. At best, they got a starter who can kick Howard inside at one of the vacant guard spots. Grade: single
