Grading T.Y. Hilton re-signing with the Colts: B

The Ghost is not going anywhere.

After testing the free agent waters, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is returning to the Indianapolis Colts. The veteran receiver is back on a one-year deal for $10 million, with $8 million of that guaranteed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported out the terms per Hilton’s representatives.

Viewing the terms and looking at the season Hilton put on tape in 2019 — and the presence of his new quarterback — I think “cautious optimism” is perhaps the best way to frame this news. Hilton is a few seasons removed from some of his most productive years in the NFL, such as the 2016 campaign when he caught 91 passes for 1,448 yards and six touchdowns, and his evaluation might be clouded by the quarterback play this past season in Indianapolis, when Philip Rivers was perhaps running on fumes near the end. But when you dive into his film and ignore the numbers Hilton is still a dangerous weapon, even as a downfield target.

Hilton caught 56 passes this year on 93 targets for 76 yards and five touchdowns, but there were certainly opportunities for bigger plays that were left on the field. Take this post route against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where Hilton gets behind the coverage but the pass is slightly underthrown and intercepted:

Or this seam route where Hilton gets behind the coverage, but the throw is late and broken up:

As expected, other receivers drew the most attention early in free agency. A bet on Hilton now is a bet that the quarterback play in 2020 was more of the reason for the lack of production, and not the receiver himself. Looking ahead, however, that means that the Colts will need Carson Wentz to also be a better quarterback than he was a season ago. If not, Hilton’s return to the Colts might not live up to the new contract.

In that case, however, Hilton’s contract will be the least of the concerns in Indianapolis.