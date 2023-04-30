Grading the Steelers picks from the 2023 NFL draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into the 2023 NFL draft with a plan and based on the results it looks like they executed it perfectly. Here are our grades for each of the players in the Steelers 2023 NFL draft class.

First round - OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers traded up in the first round to be sure they could get Georgia offensive tackle, Broderick Jones. Jones is plug-and-play for the Steelers and fills their biggest need. Easily the best player available for the Steelers.

Grade: A

Second round - CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

If the Steelers had drafted Joey Porter Jr. in the first round, it’s a good pick. Getting him in the second round makes it a great one. Porter will be in the fold as an outside cornerback immediately and has a high ceiling.

Grade: A-

Second round - DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

The Steelers signed two free-agent defensive tackles already so despite how much we love the potential of Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, the grade takes a little hit due to need at this point in the draft.

Grade: B

Fourth round - EDGE Nick Herbig

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Herbig is a competitive, hard-working linebacker who finds a way to get it done. He’s a little undersized and could end up sliding inside so he doesn’t have to hold the edge against the run.

Grade: B

Seventh round - CB Cory Trice, Purdue

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The pick of Trice is a real bargain in the seventh round. He has NFL length and athleticism and specializes in press-man coverage. Trice has a real shot to bump a guy like James Pierre or Ahkello Witherspoon from the 53-man roster.

Grade: B+

Seventh round - OT Spencer Anderson, Maryland

Anderson this late in the draft is a nice bargain. He’s an athletic guy with experience at all five offensive line spots and has a solid chance to make the team as a reserve on the inside.

Grade: B

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire