Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to wear No. 8
Get your Kenny Pickett jersey now.
Newly-drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett is familiar with the Pittsburgh Steelers in more ways than one.
Here's the full rundown of everything Pat Narduzzi said about Kenny Pickett getting drafted by the Steelers.
After a wild first round, check out this updated mock draft for Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft
There weren’t a lot of mock drafts projecting guard Cole Strange as a first-round pick, but he only needed one team to feel otherwise to hear his name called on Thursday night and the Patriots turned out to be that team. New England picked Strange at No. 29 after a trade down with the Chiefs [more]
The report also reveals Brown was looking for much more than what the Eagles ended up paying him.
Here's the latest 2022 NFL Draft buzz surrounding the New York Jets...
The Patriots thought highly enough of Cole Strange to take him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but Strange's college coach apparently didn't hear from Bill Belichick during the pre-draft process.
