Grading the Steelers offensive positional units at the midway point of the season

Eight games into the season and the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has seriously underwhelmed. Despite being 5-3, this offense has been outgained in every game this season. There was so much excitement about this unit in the offseason and almost none of it has come to fruition. So if there was any doubt when we give out our midseason grades for the offensive positional units, it goes without saying, that these won’t be great.

Quarterback - D

Running back - B

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

We love what we have seen from Najee Harris and especially Jaylen Warren. Warren gives this one a bump but last week we saw a nice change from Harris as well. The two have combined for 645 yards on the season with an additional 310 receiving yards.

Wide receivers - C

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

An average grade for a group that has been very average. It was great seeing Diontae Johnson have a big game last week and George Pickens has a couple of big games. But there’s been no impact beyond those two and the consistency just isn’t there.

Tight ends - F

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

If I didn’t know better, I’d swear the Steelers don’t have tight ends on the roster. For whatever reason, the tight end has become forgotten completely in the passing offense, even before Pat Freiermuth was injured.

Offensive line - D+

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

If I went player by player here, I’d give Isaac Seumalo and Broderick Jones each a solid B and everyone else gets an F. This group has underperformed badly as a unit, getting pushed around on a weekly basis. Maybe keeping Broderick Jones in the starting lineup with spark the rest of the group.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire